Prince Harry’s Spare exposes the royal dark secrets including King Charles affair with Camilla. A series of sensational claims and accusations we will get to read from Prince Harry’s book Spare including the incident when Prince William and Prince Harry asked Charles not to marry Camilla, his taking over the Nazi uniform and the physical attack on him by his brother Prince William. According to reports Afghans have called for Prince Harry to face prosecution for the deaths of the people he admitted killing during his time fighting in the country for the UK military.

In his highly anticipated book, Spare, Harry reveals he killed 25 fighters and says he did not think of them as people, but instead as chess pieces that had been taken off the board. But we still think that Prince Harry needs to be spared. What we understand from his controversial Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan is that Prince Harry had a troubled childhood and things became worse after her mother, Lady Diana’s death. As a teenager he got into drugs and all because there was nobody to guide him and missed his mother whom he was close to. Both Harry and William were unable to accept Camilla and was against King Charles marriage with her. Harry has seen his mother; Lady Diana suffer while his King Charles was having an illegitimate relationship with Camilla when they were officially married.

King Charles extra-marital affair is one of the darkest part of the book, Spare knowing how much the people of Britain loved Diana and we are all aware of the stress that Diana went through in the marriage, the mental health issues and finally her decision to walk out of her marriage with King Charles. Harry and William urged King Charles not to marry Camilla. Harry writes that he and William begged their father not to marry Camilla, now Queen Consort, over fears she would be their wicked stepmother.

Now as to why Prince Harry called the book Spare, there is a reason behind it. Prince Harry called the book Spare because he was the spare and his elder brother Prince William was the heir. The spare is often used for the youngest son and the elder one is called the heir. The eldest one who is the heir takes over the duties of the father when the father passes away and the spare is literally like a spare part. He is there to take over the responsibilities if anything happens to the heir.

But there are talks in the British media that Prince Harry actually didn’t write the book Spare. According to media reports and The Sunday Times, the autobiography is ghost-written by Pulitzer Prize winner JR Moehringer. The report says that the book is going to be hard on Prince William and can be a verbal attack on Kate. But recently Prince Harry said ahead of the book release that he wants his father and brother back. Everything is laid bare. Charles comes out of it better than I had expected, but it’s tough on William in particular, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside.”

I guess the book has more to offer as compared to what we have seen in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan. But we need to spare the ‘Spare’.

(With added inputs from agencies)

