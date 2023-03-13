Even as they turn their noses up on tradition, both Meghan and Harry always wanted to carry their title of princess and prince and even the tradition of hereditary privileges. According to reports as Harry put it, they always wanted their kids to have their birth rights to be Prince and he has done everything in his power.

Harry and Meghan has made a lot of money through the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and Harry’s controversial memoir Spare. They knew that they wouldn’t have made this money has they been members of the royal family. It is very demeaning that Harry and Meghna are prostituting their titles to make more money.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘prostituting’ their titles and the Royal Family to make more money, says Talk TV contributor Esther Krakue. “What is really odd is the fact that Harry and Meghan felt insulted when they found out at the time that their children wouldn’t be eligible to be Prince and Princess,” she told Sky News host Caroline Di Russo.

“Although they’re forgetting the fact that Princess Royal Anne, her children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips weren’t entitled to use the title Prince and Princess because at the time only male members of the Royal Family could pass down their titles.” The way Harry and Meghan has spoken on in the Netflix’s docuseries makes the British believe that they have not respect or understanding of traditions!

When Harry and Meghan moved out from the royal British palace for LA, they never really asked for a share of the royal wealth because they knew that they were capable of making it on their own, but they always wanted the power.

Harry & Meghan is Netflix’s most successful documentary. When the docuseries was released detailing their experiences as royals and their relationship with the press, it set new records, racking up more viewing time than any other Netflix documentary in the history of the streaming platform during its first week.

Then came Harry’s memoir Spare. The book has become a Guinness Record holder. It is the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time – outpacing ‘A Promised Land’ by former US President Barack Obama. An article on the Guinness World Records website suggested that the figures are made even more impressive when considering that it was leaked five days early in Spain. This meant that most of the revelations contained within made headlines worldwide before the book officially hit shelves. However, it’s entirely possible that these juicy details actually spurred more people to buy Spare.”

Money-obsessed Meghan Markle relaised that Prince Harry has very little money soon after getting married to the royal family. Prince Harry is not as rich as Meghan thought him to be and then she realised soon after marriage. I would rather put it that Harry is not rich at all. According to the Daily Mail, Meghan Markle was ‘surprised and disappointed’ that Prince Harry ‘had very little money’. And now after Prince Harry has been evicted from his UK home it is very clear that now that Prince Harry is a pauper. The statement made by the royal author, Tom Bower now is true. The fact that Harry doesn’t have much money, Meghan realised that soon after marriage.

Royal author Tom Bower appeared on GB News earlier this month, where he spoke to the MailOnline’s Dan Wootton about the couple’s early relationship. Discussing the Duchess’ misconceptions about the Royal Family, the author – who wrote the 2022 book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors – described the former Suits actress as ‘money-obsessed’. The expert said: ‘Her great surprise and disappointment was that Prince Harry had very little money.

‘She had imagined he would be worth hundreds of millions, if not billions, and she is having to make up for it now. Describing how the couple could not afford their current lifestyle as working members of the Royal Family, the expert added: ‘She wants to ride in the big Cadillacs, the private jets on command.

(With added inputs from agencies)

