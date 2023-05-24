According to GeoTv report, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be heading in different directions five years after their marriage, according to an article published on the fifth wedding anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In fact, according to sources, Prince Harry has a separate room to get away from Meghan Markle.

As per reports a royal commentators believe all is not well in the Sussexs’ marriage. Eagle-eyed observers say the couple did not release a family photograph on Christmas and Harry was seen promoting his book “Spare” without Meghan by his side earlier this year.

They think no acknowledgment of their five-year wedding anniversary, Harry’s solo appearance at the coronation of King Charles and Meghan’s solo brand relaunch with WME are enough of evidence to corroborate their claims that the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is on the rocks.

Although the leading UK daily praised the couple for proving their doubters wrong by keeping their marriage intact in the widely circulated article, it added that “The Sussexes are frazzled, fraught and lacking romance – like any couple with young kids.”

It said, “Five years after their wedding, the omens are bad as Harry and Meghan seem to be heading in different directions.”

The newspaper wrote, “Such is their independence from each other that the owner of a leading hotel chain in Montecito recently said they have a room set aside for Harry where he occasionally stays on his own.”

What experts have to say?

“When we take a look at the changes in Harry and Meghan’s lives since the beginning of their relationship, Meghan has become a global figure and one of the most recognisable people in the world. While this may have caused issues for other couples, Harry and Meghan appear to be stronger than ever. The fact they have managed to overcome certain challenges and show genuine emotion proves they are clearly meant to be. I definitely believe they are in it for the long haul. I do think they will last the course of time,” Darren Stanton said.

Harry and Meghan have had to overcome a number of hurdles and Meghan “was very much like Princess Diana as she was new on the scene and had to get to know the Royal Family”, the expert said.

“In terms of their development over the years, the couple have been through a lot in order to get where they are today. Their relationship started off being seemingly smooth sailing and there were no challenges. Meghan was very much like Princess Diana as she was new on the scene and had to get to know the Royal family. However, despite having challenges since then, the couple have only got stronger over the years. In terms of confidence, I would say that Meghan is very much the stronger personality,” Darren Stanton said.

“But, having said that, she’s the one who has had the normal upbringing. She obviously had to work hard to become a professional actor, facing lots of rejection and hardships, especially in her professional life,” the expert explained.

Harry & Meghan leading separate lives

According to marca.com report experts had mentioned that Meghan would be “tired” of her husband and could be looking for an “exit plan” in the not too distant future. The rumors, according to royal expert Tom Bower, are coming out of London. “There are many now in London who say Meghan is getting tired of Harry.” There is speculation that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, will at any moment say ‘This is enough’ and negotiate with King Charles III some deal to break off the marriage.

Harry has a separate room to get away from Meghan

a new report has surfaced that could be shocking for their fans and critics alike. The report goes like this- “Prince Harry has an “escape place”, a room in a hotel that he uses to get away from his wife Meghan Markle and kids, from time to time.” But Harry’s representative has dismissed all such claims by saying all these reports doing the reports are not true. The story according to a British newspaper, says, “He occasionally stays there without” Meghan Markle. The hotel in question is allegedly San Vicente Bungalows, a club that is extremely big on maintaining the privacy of its members.”

Meghan’s half sister confirms that the couple is heading for a divorce

According to the Daily Mail report, Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister has launched another blistering attack on the Duchess of Sussex by claiming that her marriage to Prince Harry will end in divorce unless they get ‘extensive counselling’. Samantha Markle suggested the Duke may already be ‘questioning’ the marriage and predicted it could ‘get nasty’ until he ‘starts dissenting or pulling back from her’. The 56-year-old American also called on the Sussexes to go on an ‘apology tour’ after the couple made accusations of racism within the Royal Family during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

