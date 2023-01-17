When Harry and Meghan moved out from the royal British palace for LA, they never really asked for a share of the royal wealth because they knew that they were capable of making it on their own. Meghan Markle was already a celebrity and a well-known figure in the Hollywood circle. The couple made huge money with their Netflix docu – series Harry & Meghan. The content was sharp and unique with the prince and his wife going for a war with the British media who are like the PR arm of the British royal family.

Harry & Meghan is Netflix’s most successful documentary. When the docuseries was released detailing their experiences as royals and their relationship with the press, it set new records, racking up more viewing time than any other Netflix documentary in the history of the streaming platform during its first week.

Then came Harry’s memoir Spare. The book has become a Guinness Record holder. It is the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time – outpacing ‘A Promised Land’ by former US President Barack Obama. An article on the Guinness World Records website suggested that the figures are made even more impressive when considering that it was leaked five days early in Spain. This meant that most of the revelations contained within made headlines worldwide before the book officially hit shelves. However, it’s entirely possible that these juicy details actually spurred more people to buy Spare.”

The couple is on the way to becoming a part of the Hollywood super-rich, which wouldn’t have been possible if they were still functioning members of the Royal Family. And with Britain’s economic condition deteriorating, it was indeed a wise move. And most importantly, when the couple has so much talent in storytelling then why just leave it all to be overshadowed by father King Charles and brother Prince William. To be born a second child in the royal family is not a choice that Harry made. But it looks like he doesn’t have a chance at all. He can never become the monarch.

Harry very clearly mentioned in his book Spare as to why he is called Spare. Prince Harry called the book Spare because he was the spare and his elder brother Prince William was the heir. The spare is often used for the youngest son and the elder one is called the heir. The eldest one who is the heir takes over the duties of the father when the father passes away and the spare is literally like a spare part. He is there to take over the responsibilities if anything happens to the heir.

Now there is a technical error to the word ‘spare’, as Prince Harry will not be able to be the heir to the throne even if anything happens to Prince Williams because Prince Williams has a son, Prince George. Since Prince William has a son, he goes down the line of succession and with every kid that Prince William has Prince Harry goes down the line of succession.

