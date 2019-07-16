Kabir Singh's Bekhayali, Gully Boy's Train Song, Kalank's Ghar More Pardesiya: Best Bollywood music of 2019 yet

The first half of 2019 offered a mixed bag of Bollywood music — from path-breaking to passable, from potential hits to surprise ones, from anthems to bonafide duds. Gully Boy and Kalank, the two big-budget releases of 2019, boasted of a mammoth line-up of songs. Others like Super 30 featured a meagre five-song spread.

The trend of regurgitating evergreen hits in glitzier packages continued this year as well, healthily demonstrated by 'The Jawaani Song' in Student of the Year 2. As Pritam's (Kalank) and Bhansali's (Malaal) continued to dominate the circuit, many up-and-coming composers made their presence felt in the industry, churning out genre-redefining music.

Train Song

While 'Asli Hip Hop' and 'Mere Gully Mein' may have become the faces of the outstanding Gully Boy soundtrack, it was the 'Train Song' that lingered in the minds of listeners long after the film was over. Raghu Dixit and Karsh Kale's rendition takes you back to the cherished decade of indie-pop music, dusty cassettes and a beaten Walkman playing 'Maeri' on loop. The lyrics by Javed Akhtar, Karsh Kale, Gaurav Raina and Tapan Raj celebrate life in all its gore and glory. Set against the backdrop of a train station, the Train Song is an homage to Mumbai, the struggles of sustenance, and its never-say-die spirit.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga title track

Shelley Chopra Dhar's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga derives its title from RD Burman's iconic track from 1942: A Love Story. As an ode to the '90s classic, Rochak Kohli recreated a number that oscillates between being a tribute to the original and a reinvention with elements from the original. Gurpreet Saini's poetry, Kohli's music, and Darshan Raval and Kohli's honeydew voices create a heady concoction of soul-stirring melody.

Rappan Rappi Rap

The soundtrack of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota resembles a delectable treat fashioned out of familiar elements, which compounded together, delivers a taste completely new to the taste buds. 'Rappan Rappi Rap' is perhaps the most absurd track in the album, replete with pop culture references and punchy one-liners, such as Nirma ad, Back to the Future and Star Wars. Benny Dayal's 'woohoos' and 'weehees' peppered throughout the number act as the perfect condiment to Garima Obrah's wacky lyrics and the Karan Kulkarni's rhythmic melody.

Kalank title track+ Ghar More Pardesiya

The movie may not have resonated with the sensibilities of most, but the riveting soundscape of Kalank sure buoyed the film from not sinking into oblivion. Admittedly derivative of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's universe, the album is replete with songs that effortlessly blend classical raga ethos with modern sensibilities. 'Ghar More Pardesiya' and the Kalank title track are arguably the best from the line-up, though 'First Class' comes a close second. If 'Ghar More Pardesiya' is all about the razzmatazz, with a sprawling orchestra and Shreya Ghoshal's sargams, the title track is a subdued ballad that finds its roots in Sufi music.

Kathhai Kathhai

This one may sink without a trace because of the box office footprint of the film, but'Kaththai Kaththai' from Malaal is a hidden gem that corroborates the fact that Bhansali is as good a music composer as he is a director, if not better. Crooned to by Shreya Ghoshal, 'Kaththai Kaththai' reminds one of the sublime 'Thore Badmaash Ho Tum' (Saawariyaa). Like ;Thore Badmaash...', this too is dedicated to hesitation and the shyness of young lovers.

Bekhayali

Even before the official launch of the song, viewers became obsessed with 'Bekhayali' after listening to it playing in the background of the trailer. The obsession was such that fan covers and fresh renditions of 'Bekhayali' flooded social media. Sung by Sachet Tandon, who also composed it along with Parampara Tandon, 'Bekhayali' documents the downfall of an obsessive protagonist after his beloved marries another man. With its heart wrenching lyrics and Sachet's angsty rendition, 'Bekhayali' stacks up well in such lists as 'Bollywood playlist of top 10 heartbreak songs.'

Chashni

Barring the despicable Race 3, the music in Salman Khan films usually is their USP. Both 'Chashni and 'Slow Motion' have high repeat value, but the pregnant, poignant lyrics of 'Chashni' and its lack in 'Slow Motion' makes the former an undisputed winner here. Like 'Laapata' in Ek Tha Tiger, 'Dil Diya Gallan' in Tiger Zinda Hai and 'Jag Ghoomeya' in Sultan, 'Chashni' is brimmed with wistful nostalgia, almost giving its listeners a warm sense of belonging. Both the male and female versions, sung by Abhijeet Srivastava and Neha Bhasin respectively, are compelling.

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2019