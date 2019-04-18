Student of the Year 2 track 'The Jawaani Song' recreates Kishore Kumar, RD Burman's classic hit

The first song 'The Jawaani Song' from Student of the Year 2 was released on 18 April. The music video attached to it features the cast dancing to a recreated version of Kishore Kumar and RD Burman's song 'Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani'.

The video features multiple costume changes and some impressive choreography. Music composers Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani have added a contemporary touch to the classic.While the original lyrics were by Anand Bakshi, some additions have been made by Anvita Dutt. Vishal along with Payal Dev also chime in along with Kishore's vocals. 'The Jawaani Song' is likely to a popular club hit of 2019.

"We had a huge responsibility, as we were taking Karan’s franchise forward. There is a situation in the film where we could revisit the idea of using an old classic with a modern twist — like a dance ka tashan. And, we felt that nothing could be better than 'Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani', director Punit Malhotra had told Bollywood Hungama.

Student of the Year 2 marks the Bollywood debut of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. Tiger Shroff plays the male lead. The film is a follow-up of 2012's Student of the Year, which launched Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.

The trailer of the film was released on 12 April and depicted a love triangle between Sutaria's Mia, Panday's Shreya and Shroff's Rohan. Student of the Year 2 is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions and will be distributed by Fox Star Studios.

The film is set to release on 10 May.

Watch the song here.

