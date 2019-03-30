Kalank title track: Varun Dhawan professes his love for Alia Bhatt in Arijit Singh's Sufi ballad

A day late but the much anticipated title track of Kalank has dropped. Titled Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai, the song has been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and Arijit Singh has lent his mellifluous voice to the track. The song is a Pritam composition.

Visually stunning, the song is picturised on actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. With poignant lyrics, this melodious track underlines the feelings of love and longing intently. Talking about the song, Pritam told Bombay Times, "The song describes the emotional space of the characters. I would give a lot of credit to Amitabh for writing a song with a word like kalank; it’s not easy and he wrote multiple versions of the song of which one made the cut. It’s in the Indian spiritual space, something bordering on Sufi.”

The period drama, set in the 1940s, will see has an ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapoor in prominent roles.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank was originally conceptualised about 15 years ago by the late Yash Johar. The film has been produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Johar had called the film a 'story of turbulent relationships and eternal love.'

Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta, Kalank is slated to release on 17 April.

Watch the Kalank title track here:

