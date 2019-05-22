Kabir Singh track Bekhayali has fan covers and renditions even before the song's release
Ever since the launch of the Kabir Singh trailer, fans have been obsessed with the song 'Bekhayali', playing in the background.
Such is the fascination that netizens have started making covers even before the release of the song. Social media has been afloat with various versions, ranging from a guitar solo to due. They all have different reasons to make their own covers and show love towards the song.
Judging by the response it has been receiving, the track may well be an iconic one.
Below are the covers sung by netizens as a sweet gesture of love
View this post on Instagram
Ever since I saw this trailer of KABIR SINGH , this song which was played in the backdrop has been viral in my head .. Trailer is amazing, so is this song which has been sung brilliantly by @sachettandonofficial & composed by @sachetparamparaofficial @thakurparampara The song is yet to release but I couldn’t wait .. have played and sung as a #trailerversion ... #Bekhayali #kabirsingh #mithoon #shahidkapoor #kiaraadvani #sachetparampara Hope you all will like this song Do watch the trailer of Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor & Kiara Advani.. @shahidkapoor @kiaraaliaadvani @sachettandonofficial @sachetparamparaofficial
View this post on Instagram
Couldn't control myself from covering this track from "KABIR SINGH". Can't wait for the full version. (Please ignore minor mistakes) Tag your loved ones below:) @shahidkapoor @kiaraaliaadvani #kabirsingh #bekhayali #shahidkapoor #kiaraadvani #indiansingers #youtubers #tseries A post shared by Karan Nawani (@officialkarannawani) on
Very soulful track from the movie #kabirsingh #bekhayali #kabirsingh #shahidkapoor #love #tseries with my brother @semwal.rahul710 @priyasemwal190 @shahidkapoor ❤❤ Hey guys check this full cover on my channel.. Keep sharing keep showing your love❤❤
View this post on Instagram
#Bekhayali #kabirsingh #shahidkapoor @shahidkapoor #kiaraadvani @kiaraaliaadvani #bollywoodsong #coversong #love #music #singer #musicislife @indianmelody #indianmelody #namanpaliwal ❤️ A post shared by Abhishek Raj (@unni17) on
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh also benefits from Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s intriguing chemistry. While Shahid plays a self-destructive personality, his performance has been widely applauded in the trailer. The song is sung by Sachet Tandon.
Kabir Singh, a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The film is slated to release on 21 June.
Updated Date: May 22, 2019 14:21:02 IST
