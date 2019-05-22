You are here:

Kabir Singh track Bekhayali has fan covers and renditions even before the song's release

Ever since the launch of the Kabir Singh trailer, fans have been obsessed with the song 'Bekhayali', playing in the background.

Such is the fascination that netizens have started making covers even before the release of the song. Social media has been afloat with various versions, ranging from a guitar solo to due. They all have different reasons to make their own covers and show love towards the song.

Judging by the response it has been receiving, the track may well be an iconic one.

Below are the covers sung by netizens as a sweet gesture of love

View this post on Instagram

Very soulful track from the movie #kabirsingh #bekhayali #kabirsingh #shahidkapoor #love #tseries with my brother @semwal.rahul710 @priyasemwal190 @shahidkapoor ❤❤ Hey guys check this full cover on my channel.. Keep sharing keep showing your love❤❤

A post shared by Preety Semwal☺ (@preety_semwal) on May 14, 2019 at 11:45pm PDT

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh also benefits from Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s intriguing chemistry. While Shahid plays a self-destructive personality, his performance has been widely applauded in the trailer. The song is sung by Sachet Tandon.

Kabir Singh, a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The film is slated to release on 21 June.

Updated Date: May 22, 2019 14:21:02 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.