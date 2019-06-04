Super 30 trailer: Hrithik Roshan's Anand Kumar wages war against the entitled in Vikas Bahl's biographical drama

After multiple rounds of controversies, Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 seems to finally be getting on track for release. Playing the role of Patna-based scholar Anand Kumar, Hrithik ventures to tutor economically-backward students for IIT-JEE entrance exams every year.

The trailer chronicles Hrithik's journey from tutoring children in a top coaching centre to opening a modest space in order to teach the under-privileged. He goes against all possible societal odds to provide for them. His students hail from families where their fathers are drivers, labourers in factories or are no longer alive. He almost wages a war against the entitled through his indigenous methods of training.

The actor shared the trailer on social media.

Not all Superheroes wear capes. It’s the ideas that make a nation. It's the people who empower it. Presenting one such story from the heartland of India #Super30Trailerhttps://t.co/d7XZPJNvMV — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 4, 2019

The film's first look was launched a day after Vikas Bahl was cleared of all sexual harassment charges by an internal complaints committee. His name has been included in the credits in the film's trailer.

Super 30 underwent a spate of changes in its release date with Hrithik trying to avoid a clash with Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao dramedy Mental Hai Kya at the box office.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu.

Super 30 is slated to hit theatres on 12 July.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2019 14:01:42 IST

