Bharat new song Slow Motion: Salman Khan, Disha Patani's number is a tribute to Russian circus

The makers of Bharat have unveiled the first song the film, titled 'Slow Motion', which shows Salman Khan's Bharat in his youth. Set in 1964, the song is a tribute to the era when the popularity of Russian circus was at its peak. Disha Patani also features alongside the superstar, playing a trapeze artist.

In his signature style, Salman grooves to 'Slow Motion's' peppy beats. Disha, who has proven her skill as a dancer earlier, matches steps with the actor with equal gusto. The fun dance number has been sung by Vishal-Shekhar, along with Shreya Ghoshal and Nakash Aziz. It has been written by Irshad Kamil and produced by Meghdeep Bose.

As reported earlier, the song was shot over a course of a week with as many as 500 backup dancers.

According to a report in the Times of India, Disha Patani suffered a knee injury while practising gymnastics and stunts. The report also states that some of Disha’s stunts in Bharat are going to be very challenging as they involve the use of fire and pyrotechnics.

Bharat releases on Eid this year.

Watch the song here.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2019 12:53:39 IST

