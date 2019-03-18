Kalank song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' is a visual treat featuring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit

Kalank's teaser-trailer wooed the audience as they lauded the makers for how beautiful the 1940s India looked. Starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, Karan Johar's magnum opus seems to essentially deal with star-crossed lovers. The first song of the film, 'Ghar More Pardesiya', dropped on Monday and it features Alia, Varun and Mahuri.

Alia looks regal in the song, dancing gracefully amidst exquisite, palatial sets. Madhuri returns to her Aaja Nachle form as she is seen instructing a group of dancing women. The music of 'Ghar More Pardesiya' has been provided by Pritam while Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade have crooned the number. The sequences between Alia and Varun, captured on the streets, are pure magic. Dressed in white lehenga and a red kurta, Alia and Varun respectively look charming.

Alia is seen in a refreshingly authentic traditional avatar, where she dances to Remo D'souza's well-crafted choreography. Colourful and vibrant, Varun's sequences are shot with a Ramayana play in the background. Adorned in Manish Malhotra, Maxima Basu Golani & Ajay Kmr's ensembles, the actors look like pure visions on screen.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank is scheduled to hit theatres on 17 April. Watch the song here.

