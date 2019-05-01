Bharat song Chashni showcases Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's romance in Vishal-Shekhar's love ballad

After releasing the peppy number 'Slow Motion', the makers of Bharat have unveiled 'Chashni', a romantic track from the album. While the first song introduced Disha Patani's character, 'Chashni' presents Katrina Kaif's Kumud from the film.

Fast-forwarding a decade from where Bharat (Salman Khan) last left viewers in 'Slow Motion', 'Chashni' is set in 1974. It is an ode to the eternal romance of Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. The song traces the growing romance between Bharat and Kumud. The song is a fond reminder of the pair's memorable romantic hits together, from Yuvraj's 'Tu Hi Toh Meri Dost Hai' to Ek Tha Tiger's 'Lapata'.

The soft love ballad has been sung by Abhijeet Srivastava, with music composed by Vishal-Shekhar. Interestingly, the music director duo had earlier composed songs for Salman's blockbuster hits Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai as well. The lyrics of 'Chashni' are penned by Irshad Kamil.

Bharat will trace the journey of a man and nation, spanning four decades. Earlier, the makers treated the audience with the teaser, which gave glimpses into the various phases of the film. Apart from the lead pair, the film also stars Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.

An official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. It is slated to release on 5 June.

Updated Date: May 01, 2019 12:51:32 IST

