Kalank song 'First Class': Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan dance to Arijit Singh-Neeti Mohan's upbeat track

After dropping the first song 'Ghar More Pardesiya', the makers of Kalank released a fun, upbeat number 'First Class' on 22 March. Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani feature in the video for the track sung by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan. Pritam has composed the music and Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics.

The song opens at the wedding ceremony of Alia Bhatt's Roop and Aditya Roy Kapur's Dev. The video quickly shifts focus to Varun's Zafar, who after finishing his prayers, joins a celebration and bursts into a song and dance routine. Soon Kiara Advani, dressed in an exquisite lehenga and intricate jewellery, also makes an appearance. 'First Class' has been choreographed by Remo D'Souza.

Like every Karan Johar film, Kalank also boasts of palatial sets and grand period costumes. Also starring Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, the magnum opus seems to essentially deal with star-crossed lovers.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank is scheduled to hit theatres on 17 April.

Watch the song here.

Updated Date: Mar 22, 2019 15:48:53 IST