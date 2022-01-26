There is a purity and reassurance to the fact that even at a time when box office returns may be uncertain and moviegoing may be on the decline, the number of exciting stories and rich new worlds to explore and get lost in certainly isn’t.

By all accounts, 2022 looks to be an all-you-can-eat buffet of fandom-mania. A year bursting with promising new releases of everything from superheroes and sci-fi sensations to multiverses, Middle Earth, the wizarding world and beyond. Thus leaving me with the fun job of looking ahead to pick apart and predict the standouts amongst the sea of spandex, to examine which movies and shows could well end up stealing the year and dominate pop culture conversations.

Big Bets On The Small Screen

Given the increasing cultural dominance of streaming shows over movies over the last few years, it makes sense to start with the small screen, which, in 2022, promises some of the biggest stories. Hollywood TV in 2022 looks like a series of ambitious, massively-mounted, bet-all-the-marbles big bets for many streaming platforms as they all desperately scrounge around for the next Squid Game or Game Of Thrones.

Speaking of Westeros, all eyes will be on HBO’s Game Of Thrones prequel series House Of The Dragon, expected in the early part of the year. We are all curious to see if and how the series lives up to the (mostly) rich legacy of its predecessors in scale and storytelling. Personally, I am all in. I say bring on the dragons, unnecessary warfare, and creepy siblings.

Just as hotly anticipated is Amazon Prime Video’s own sprawling streaming epic, The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, a prequel series set years before the movie trilogy. Reported to have cost close to a billion dollars, the show hits our screens in September. While it may have pulled in record-breaking numbers for the streamer, Amazon’s fantasy big bet from last year, The Wheel Of Time, was far from encouraging, and we can only hope The Lord Of The Rings lies in more capable hands. Especially after that spectacularly unnecessary Hobbit prequel trilogy (yeah, I said it. Come at me, bro).

Elsewhere on the bingeable no-brainer franchise front, we have a new season of Stranger Things to look forward to. Netflix’s smash hit sci-fi sensation is far from prestige storytelling, essentially offering the same comfortable Demogorgon-filled thrills season after season. Still, with COVID anxiety on the rise once again, I could certainly go for a paranormal escape into the Upside Down with Will, Eleven, and the gang right about now.

While those may be the obvious picks leading the charge of hype and hope, the stupendous-scale-streaming- series I am most cautiously excited about this year is Paramount+’s Halo video-game adaptation. After years of speculation and delays, we will finally get to see the live-action version of the iconic Master Chief go on a Covenant-killing, alien-ass-kicking rampage.

For the uninitiated, you do not need to know much beyond the fact that there is a badass in a cool suit with guns and hordes of ugly alien invaders who he has to blow to kingdom come. If you want a taste, you can catch the bloody promising teaser here. To answer the obvious question, I am sure they will tie up with a local streamer so Indian audiences can catch it, failing which we will all just have to get creative on the internet, won’t we? (Also, if we are really putting our money on stuff, more than Demogorgons, dragons, and aliens, if I had to bet on one show stealing the year it’s Hulu’s Pam & Tommy miniseries, which revisits the 1995 scandal behind the world’s first celebrity sex tape. Trust me when I say that, chances are, a few months from now, it is all we are going to be talking about).

Marvel TV And The Disney+ Domination

And of course, what nerding-out-on-the-small- screen discussion is complete without talking about Marvel TV. 2021 was the year Marvel superheroes set their sights on streaming (sorry, Martin Scorsese), with the superhero-landing of five Avengers-spin-off series on Disney+ Hotstar. And 2022 looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most prolific year yet with multiple releases of super-people in the pipeline. (The Marvel Wikipedia page says they have shows planned through till 2028. I am already tired).

While we do not know the specifics of exactly what is dropping this year, we can make some fairly educated guesses. First up, in March, we will see a British Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke jump on the MCU bandwagon with Moon Knight, the trailer of which just dropped. The series sees Isaac as an ass-kicking hero with dissociative identity disorder (DID). I know. Sounds weird. But if that insane viral video of Isaac training for the part is anything to go by, you can go ahead and take my money.

Elsewhere there is Ms Marvel with young Iman Vellani playing the popular teenage superhero. While I am personally tired of coming-of-age origin stories, she is Marvel’s first Muslim superhero in a series co-directed by talented Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and it’s rumoured to feature Khans of both Fawad and Farhan varieties in supporting roles. #BrownPowerRepresenttt. There are also rumours of She-Hulk and the Nick Fury-centred Secret Invasion also set to drop this year.

But while Marvel’s slate is all well and good, there ain’t no superhero series I am more excited for than Season 3 of Amazon Prime Video’s unhinged satire The Boys. Featuring arguably the sharpest, most refreshing superhero storytelling of the last few years, our favourite heroes behaving badly are back this June for more gloriously violent, whale-demolishing, and (Billy Butcher voice) f**king diabolical antics. If that is not enough, there is also an animated spin-off series, aptly titled Diabolical, hitting our screens in March.