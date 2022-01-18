Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy, will debut on Disney+ Hotstar on 30 March

The trailer for Marvel’s new web series, Moon Knight, has been released. Starring Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant aka Marc Spector, the trailer highlights Spector’s fighter against his alter ego Moon Knight and his struggle to contain the chaos in his head.

The series is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from 30 March.

Watch the trailer here

Welcome to chaos 🌙 Watch the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ @MoonKnight and start streaming the Original series March 30 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/T5E2ZTgaxP — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 18, 2022

The trailer features Isaac as mild-mannered Steven Grant, who is struggling to tell the difference between his “waking life and dreams”. Suffering from Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), Grant discovers that he has another life as the mercenary Marc Spector. Working together with his multiple identities, Spector struggles to deal with his dark side.

Based on the comic book character of the same name, Moon Knight will see Spector getting his powers from the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, who approaches the former Marine to act as a conduit for his powers. The final few seconds of the show’s trailer show Isaac in the full white costume of the superhero, brutally beating someone up.

Ethan Hawke is set to play the main antagonist in the upcoming web series.

According to Screenrant, the lead writer of the show is Jeremy Slater of The Umbrella Academy fame. Mohammad Diab is leading the directorial team, with duo Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead also included.

Moon Knight is part of the Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The phase, which began after the end of Avengers: Endgame, also includes the TV series WandaVision, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Loki, What If and Hawkeye, as well the recent blockbuster film Spider-Man: No Way Home.