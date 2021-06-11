James Wan shared an image from Aquaman 2’s production meeting, captioning it as 'the tide is rising.'

Director James Wan has finally unveiled the official title of the much-awaited Aquaman sequel, which is Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. Taking to his social media handle, Wan, who led the first part shared an image from the film’s production meeting that he attended on Thursday, 10 June. He posted the photo of the title card and captioned it as “The tide is rising”.

The sequel will feature Jason Momoa as the half-human and half-Atlantean superhero Arthur Curry. While, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, and Yahya Abdul Mateen II will also be back in action as Mera, Orm, and Black Manta, respectively.

Alongside Wan, Peter Safran is also producing the film with David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who is returning to write the script.

The first part of Aquaman released in December 2018 and turned out to be a big hit on-screen for Warner Bros and DC. The movie revolved around superhero Arthur Curry, who wanted to stop his half-brother, King Orm, from uniting the seven underwater kingdoms to destroy the surface world and later set out to lead it.

It was the highest-grossing DC movie ever and collected $1.14 billion worldwide after Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy.

The sequel Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is slated to release on 16 December, 2022. Meanwhile, other DC films lined up to release the same year include The Suicide Squad (6 August, 2022), The Batman (4 March, 2022), The Flash (4 November, 2022), Black Adam (29 July, 2022), and Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2 June, 2023).

Reports also suggest that movies like Blue Beetle, Batgirl, Supergirl, Green Lantern Corps, Static Shock and Wonder Woman 3 are also in the pipeline for the big production company.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wan is currently working on the launch of his next directorial project. It is an original horror film titled Malignant, which will release and be aired on HBO Max on 10 September.