Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer: Benedict Cumberbatch faces a new enemy
Marvel releases Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer officially, revealing the returns of Evil Doctor Strange and Mordo.
Marvel’s journey into the multiverse is charging ahead with the first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) returns to face Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), his former associate who is on a mission to destroy sorcerers.
It will also elaborate on the role Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) will play after her story was established in the Disney Plus show, WandaVision. While Strange seeks out Wanda to offer help with the multiverse, we later see her in full Scarlet Witch mode. After the exit of Scott Derrickson, who helmed Doctor Strange, the directorial reins passed on to Sam Raimi. The cast includes Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Stranger’s former lover Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, and Xochitl Gomez as superhero America Chavez.
The teaser has a dark, gloomy, and ominous tinge to it, quite unlike Marvel films. The trailer was originally released as the final post-credit scene for Spider-Man: No Way Home, but Marvel has now released it online for fans.
Here’s the trailer:
The movie will be released on 6 May, 2022.
