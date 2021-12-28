The trailer gives a closer look at how Bruce Wayne is pulled up for not being socially responsible, while the Catwoman’s introduction reveals how she convinces Batman to work with her and fight for the city.

Warner Bros. has released the newest trailer of the much-awaited movie - The Batman. Titled as ‘The Bat and the Cat’, the trailer highlights more of Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne) and Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman) with Riddler's (Paul Dano) twisted scheme that includes his attempt to blow up Gotham.

The trailer gives a closer look at how Bruce Wayne is pulled up for not being socially responsible, while the Catwoman’s introduction reveals how she convinces Batman to work with her and fight for the city.

The action-adventure movie is directed by Matt Reeves who has helmed movies such as War Of The Planet Of The Apes and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. Along with the three main actors, the movie also stars Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan, Amber Sienna, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro among others.

The trailer starts with Bruce Wayne talking to Jayme Lawson’s Bella Reál who accuses the former of not doing enough for the city despite his influence. It then moves on to The Riddler, who leaves a doomy message for Batman that seems to be on a FaceTime video chat.

The Catwoman, who is alongside a bunch of stray cats, is caught telling Batman, “If we don't stand up, no one will... The Bat and the Cat, it's got a nice ring." However, the new footage later reveals that their relationship is not the friendliest, as both can be seen trading blows on to each other multiple times.

Watch the trailer here:

Vengeance equals justice for both the Bat and the Cat. Watch the new trailer for The Batman now. Only in theaters March 4. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/2WOHg74jbP — The Batman (@TheBatman) December 27, 2021



The Riddler’s intentions and relation to Bruce Wayne's family remain unclear throughout the trailer. But it looks like that his ultimate aim has been established, which is to destroy Gotham. Also, if the trailer is any indication, then The Riddler has an army of doppelgangers who supports him.

For the unversed, The Batman will hit screens on 4 March, 2022.