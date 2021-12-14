The third installment of the Harry Potter spin-off series, Fantastic Beasts, the movie features a young Albus Dumbledore (played by Jude Law) who is pitted against the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, as he attempts to control and rule the wizarding world.

The first trailer of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is here and it promises to take viewers through a fascinating journey of magic, witchcraft, and adventure.

The third installment of the Harry Potter spin-off series, Fantastic Beasts, the movie features a young Albus Dumbledore (played by Jude Law) who is pitted against the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, as he attempts to control and rule the wizarding world.

Actor Mads Mikkelsen is seen essaying the role of Grindelwald, which was played by Johnny Depp in the first two installments of the franchise. Last year, Depp was asked to exit the series by Warner Bros. after he lost a libel case against a British tabloid that alleged the Pirates of the Caribbean star of being a wife-beater.

With the villainous Grindelwald using his powers to bend the world to his whims, Dumbledore calls Magizoologist Newt Scamander, (played by Eddie Redmayne), along with a team of wizards, to help save the wizarding world. The cast also includes Jessica Williams, who plays professor Eulalie Hicks, and Muggle baker Jacob, portrayed by Dan Fogler.

Watch the trailer here

Reprising their roles from the previous installments, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol and Katherine Waterson play the roles of Aurelius Dumbledore, Queenie Goldstein, and Tina Goldstein in the film.

Several magical events and people from the original series such as The Magical Room of Requirement, Quidditch games, and Dumbledore's brother, Aberforth, also find their place in this enchanting sequel.

David Yates is back in the director’s seat after helming the final four films in the Harry Potter Series as well as Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald.

The author of the Harry Potter book series J.K. Rowling, along with Steve Kloves, has written the script of this magical movie, which is based on an original screenplay by Rowling.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will not only be about a feud between the Hogwarts headmaster and Grindelwald but will also give an insight into Dumbledore's character, as per news reports.

The movie will be released globally by Warner Bros on 15 April 2022.