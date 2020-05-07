You are here:

She-Hulk writer Dana Schwartz reveals scripting on Disney+ series complete, suggests show ready for pre-production

Press Trust of India

May 07, 2020 10:27:16 IST

She-Hulk writer Dana Schwartz has revealed that the scripting on the upcoming Disney Plus series is complete.

The new show comes from showrunner Jessica Gao, who won an Emmy for penning Pickle Rick episode of animated series Rick and Morty.

Schwartz shared the update on Twitter on 5 May suggesting that the project would now enter the next stage of pre-production.

Here's the tweet

She-Hulk aka Jennifer Walters was the last major character to be co-created by Stan Lee for Marvel Comics.

Walters is an attorney and cousin of Bruce Banner (The Hulk). She got her power after an emergency blood transfusion from Banner, but contrary to him she was able to keep her intelligence and personality when she 'Hulked' out.

The character first appeared in comics as a member of the Fantastic Four in the 1980s.

However, it is uncertain how the work on She-Hulk will move forward amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Casting for the titular role has yet to be announced, but there have been rumours that Avengers: Endgame star Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as Bruce Banner aka Hulk in the series.

