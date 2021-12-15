‘It is not only a pop culture fairy land, but also an unimaginable one’: Karan Johar pens emotional note on Brahmastra
Filmmaker Karan Johar gets emotional as he shares a post on Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Brahmastra; take a look.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra's motion poster is all set to be unveiled on Wednesday. However, before the big reveal, superstar Amitabh Bachchan gave his fans a sneak peek into the world of Brahmastra by posting a video where Ranbir Kapoor can be seen immersed in the blaze. That’s not all, producer Karan Johar also took to Instagram to share a poster of Brahmastra alongside a heartfelt caption praising the team’s hard work.
Stating how proud he is of director Ayan Mukerji and his cinematic journey, Karan wrote, “Brahmastra is so much more than a motion picture for all of us…. It’s the largest endeavour I have seen a filmmaker take on … the longest hours I have seen a team work … the most laborious efforts put in by the cast And the crew…. It’s been a 7 year journey for Ayan from conception to visualisation and I have yet to witness a more passionate man than him… I go back to his innocent narration of #wakeupsid and I remember feeling so protective about him … I never imagined that he just like his debut film would so cinematically come of age.”
KJo further wrote, “That he (Ayan) would visualise a universe that is not only a pop culture fairy land but also an unimaginable one….. today we stand at the brink of its fruition ….. so many collective gasps that need to let go and blend with the universe of an audience! That audience whose love and blessings we seek with all our might! Tomorrow we announce the release date of this enormous labour of love and passion! Oh captain my captain Ayan the stage is all yours! Conquer the world but continue to have the excitement of a kid in a candy store!”
Brahmastra features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy in key roles.
