Chris Pratt joins Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman in Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Pratt will reprise the role of Peter Quill/Star Lord in Taikia Waititi's directorial Thor Love and Thunder
Actor Chris Pratt is set to make an appearance as his Guardians of the Galaxy character Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fourth Thor film.
Titled Thor: Love and Thunder, the movie directed by Taikia Waititi, features Australian star Chris Hemsworth in the lead as the titular superhero alongside Natalie Portman, who returns as Jane Foster to the franchise for the first time since 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Christian Bale in a mysterious role.
Additionally, Portman will don the role of female Thor in the movie and will wield Mjolnir, Waititi had announced the same at the 2019 Comic-Con panel in San Diego.
According to Variety, the plot details on the film have been kept under the wraps.
Waititi had revealed in July that the script of Love and Thunder is “insane and romantic”.
The film was initially scheduled to start shooting in August in Australia, but the production got delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, forcing the makers to push the release date from November 2021 to February 2022.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Al Rooker, popular TV personality, reveals cancer diagnosis: 'Taking some time off to take care of this'
Al Roker said he learned of his prostate cancer diagnosis after a routine medical checkup in September.
Grammy Awards world music category renamed to 'global' to avoid 'connotations of colonialism'
Recording Academy says it seeks a "more relevant, inclusive' term for the 'World' Music category.
A chess expert examines if Netflix series The Queen's Gambit got all its moves right
The Queen's Gambit is one of the best and most successful screen adaptations of the game, a short list that includes the 2016 film Queen of Katwe and Searching for Bobby Fischer, from 1993.