Chris Pratt joins Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman in Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt will reprise the role of Peter Quill/Star Lord in Taikia Waititi's directorial Thor Love and Thunder

Actor Chris Pratt is set to make an appearance as his Guardians of the Galaxy character Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fourth Thor film.

Titled Thor: Love and Thunder, the movie directed by Taikia Waititi, features Australian star Chris Hemsworth in the lead as the titular superhero alongside Natalie Portman, who returns as Jane Foster to the franchise for the first time since 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Christian Bale in a mysterious role.

Additionally, Portman will don the role of female Thor in the movie and will wield Mjolnir, Waititi had announced the same at the 2019 Comic-Con panel in San Diego.

According to Variety, the plot details on the film have been kept under the wraps.

Waititi had revealed in July that the script of Love and Thunder is “insane and romantic”.

The film was initially scheduled to start shooting in August in Australia, but the production got delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, forcing the makers to push the release date from November 2021 to February 2022.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)