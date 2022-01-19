The Boys animated spinoff Diabolical to premiere on 4 March; here’s the first look
The fun-size episodes, running 12-14 minutes and each with its own animation style, will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe.
Can’t wait until The Boys Season 3 premieres on 3 June? Then we’ve got some good news. , a brand new animated anthology series set in the world of the show, will premiere on Prime Video on 4 March in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
About The Boys Presents: Diabolical:
The fun-size episodes, running 12-14 minutes and each with its own animation style, will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe, brought to life by some of the most creative and bloody brilliant minds in entertainment today, including Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler.
Plot:
The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.
The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Simon Racioppa, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.
