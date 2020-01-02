Chhapaak, 83, Laal Singh Chaddha, Black Widow, Wonder Woman 1984, Tenet: Films to look forward to in 2020

This year at the movies is going to be as exciting as the one that just passed by. Audience can expect more female-fronted superhero flicks and sequels from Hollywood, and a mix of romantic comedies and biopics from the Bollywood contingent. Here is a list of some of the most anticipated upcoming films of 2020.

Bollywood

Chhapaak

Depicting the story of an acid attack survivor, Chhapaak is based on true events. Deepika Padukone plays the protagonist Malti, who struggles to come to terms with her the horrific attack and seeking justice, despite facing some prejudice along the way. Vikrant Massey plays her aid in her legal battle to get justice.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the drama, out on 10 January, is based on the life of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal. A significant part of the story is the game-changing Public Interest Litigation in the Supreme Court, which recognised acid violence as a separate offence that carries a heavy punishment.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan charts a budding love story between a same sex couple, played by Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar. The comedy is slated to release on 20 February, and also stars Khurrana's Badhaai Ho costars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao as his parents. While the 2017 film dealt with the issue of erectile dysfunction, the forthcoming one too deals with a topic which is usually trivialised in Bollywood.

Producer Aanand L Rai had previously spoken about the film with Pune Mirror, "The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan franchise is our tribute to the churning that keeps our society alive. Every instalment will deal with a topic that touches every person but no one wants to speak about it publicly. Like the first film, this one too will broach a taboo subject with great sensitivity and light humour. I anticipate a lot of conversations and cheer around the second film too."

83

This Kabir Khan directorial has recruited an impressive bunch of actors to portray the team that led India to an iconic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup against the West Indies. The sports drama will track the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team, but of a young nation in the eyes of the world.

Ranveer Singh will be seen as skipper Kapil Dev, popularly known as the Haryana Hurricane. Pankaj Tripathi will play the role of team manager PR Man Singh, while Padukone, in her first project with Singh post their marriage, will portray Dev's wife Romi Bhatia. Touted as the "biggest sports film" of the country, 83 is slated to release on 10 April.

Laxmmi Bomb

Laxmmi Bomb is choreographer-turned-director Raghava Lawrence's Hindi remake of his super-hit Tamil horror comedy Kanchana, led by Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. Though not much is known about the plot, a report had earlier said, "While Akshay plays the protagonist who gets possessed by the spirit of a transgender, Kiara will portray the superstar's girlfriend in the movie. Although the female lead did not have a significant role in the original version, Kiara will enjoy a substantial part in the adaptation." The film is slated to release on 5 June.

Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut will transform into yesteryear actress and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi. Ranaut had, in an interview, revealed the film will be made in two parts. The first will focus on Jayalalithaa's early years, how she rose to stardom in the Tamil film industry, her relationships with MG Ramachandran and Karunanidhi, and how she became the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time. The second part will mostly follow her political career.

Directed by AL Vijay, the biopic is being made in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi simultaneously, and is slated to release on 26 June.

Sadak 2

The follow-up to the 1991 film stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt, and Sanjay Dutt. Sadak followed Ravi, a taxi driver, who falls in love with a sex worker. Sadak 2 marks Mahesh Bhatt's return as director, and is also the first time he has worked with Alia.

In 2017, Pooja had revealed some details about the plot to Indo-Asian News Service, "We are making Sadak 2, in which we are showing Sanjay Dutt in his true and present time. We are dealing with issue of depression in that film." Sadak 2 is scheduled to hit the screens on 10 July.

Sardar Udham Singh

Vicky Kaushal, whose last release was the patriotic drama Uri: The Surgical Strike, will be next seen as radical Indian freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh. The biopic has been directed by Shoojit Sircar, and written by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya.

Singh was charged with the murder of Michael O’Dwyer, the then-lieutenant governor of Punjab. Singh took up arms against the British in pre-Independent India to avenge the heinous crimes of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919. Sardar Udham Singh is slated to releases on 2 October, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Prithviraj

Kumar will take the audience on a ride of life and heroism of Rajput warrior and king Prithviraj Chauhan in the upcoming historical drama, bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. In her Bollywood debut, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar will essay the role of Sanyogita, his love interest in the film. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj is slated to hit cinemas on Diwali. According to a News18 report, the film will be based on First Battle Of Tarain, led by the king.

Laal Singh Chaddha

In this Hindi remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump, Aamir Khan essays the role of a slow-witted man named Laal Singh Chaddha. The film will see the history of India unfold through the eyes of the protagonist in this film directed by Advait Chandan. Aamir will share the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan after 3 Idiots in 2009.

"I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life-affirming story. It is a feel good film. It is a film for the whole family," Khan had previously said about the inspiration behind his film. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to hit cinemas on Christmas.

Jawaani Jaaneman

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is touted as a fun, comic take on how a man confronts the harsh reality of his life. The coming-of-age film will focus on the father-daughter bond between Saif Ali Khan and newcomer Alaia Furniturewala. Tabu and Farida Jalal are also part of the cast. Jawaani Jaaneman is slated to release on 31 January.

Hollywood

Birds of Prey

Margot Robbie reprises her role as Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad (2016), who teams up with Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), the Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to save Cassandra Cain (newcomer Ella Jay Basco) from Gotham City crime lord Roman Sionis aka Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) in Birds of Prey. Cathy Yan has directed the film based on a script written by Christina Hodson. Birds of Prey is slated to release in India on 7 February.

A Quiet Place: Part II

Directed by John Krasinski, the second sequel of the original 2018 film is set in a post-apocalyptic backdrop, in which the Abbot family is out on a battle for survival against fierce extraterrestrial beings that are blind but possess an acute sense of hearing and attack anything that makes noise.

According to the official synopsis the family must now "face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path." The thriller is slated for release on 15 May.

No Time To Die

No Time to Die follows Daniel Craig's James Bond settling into an peaceful life, post retirement, in Jamaica. However, it seems trouble never seems to leave Bond as an old friend from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) turns up asking for his help. While the mission seems simple, to rescue a kidnapped scientist, Bond encounters more roadblocks than he ever imagined when he encounters a mysterious villain (Rami Malek), armed with a dangerous new technology.

Besides Craig and Malek, No Time to Die also stars Ralph Fiennes as M, the head of MI6, Rory Kinnear as Tanner, a loyal associate of Bond, Ben Whishaw as Q, who presides over MI6's research and development department, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Léa Seydoux as psychologist Dr Madeleine Swann, and Jeffrey Wright as CIA agent Felix Leiter. Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, and Dali Benssalah are new additions to the cast. No Time to Die is slated to release in April.

Wonder Woman 1984

Set in the '80s, now Diana Prince, who moonlights as superhero Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), will have to face new enemies: Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) and the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). On the flipside, she reunites with her Steve Trevor, leaving audience wondering how he is still alive. Robin Wright returns as Antiope and Connie Nielsen will be seen as Hippolyta in the film directed by Patty Jenkins from a screenplay she wrote with Geoff Johns and David Callaham. Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to release on 5 June.

Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise's Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, one of US Navy's top aviators, returns to action after a lop gap of three decades in the upcoming film. He is called to train a unit of Top Gun graduates for a specialised mission, in which he encounters Lt Bradley Bradshaw, his late friend Nick Bradshaw aka Goose's son. According to the official synopsis, "Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Jay Ellis, and Val Kilmer will join Cruise and Teller in supporting roles. The film has been directed by Joseph Kosinski, who previously directed Cruise in Oblivion (2013). Top Gun: Maverick is slated to release on 26 June.

Tenet

Featuring John David Washington, Michael Caine, Robert Pattinson, Martin Donovan, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Kenneth Branagh, and Dimple Kapadia, Tenet is an espionage thriller directed by Christopher Nolan. It is expected to debut into theatres on 17 July.

From the looks of the cryptic trailer, shared by the makers in December, the concept of time travel drives the plot. Much like the first trailer of Nolan's critically acclaimed Inception, this too sees Washington wake up at strange locations, being welcomed to "afterlife," see cars crashing, and then un-crashing themselves. In a particular scene, Washington is seen in an abandoned building with glass panes that have bullet holes in them. He explains to Pattinson the event has not happened yet.

The Eternals

The new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) includes a film based on the Eternals, a fictional species of humanity which is an offshoot of the evolutionary process that created sentient life on Earth. The alien Celestials intended the Eternals to be the defenders of Earth, which led to the inevitable war against their destructive counterparts, the Deviants.

The Eternals is being directed Chloe Zhaol, from a script written by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. The cast includes Angelina Jolie as Thena, Gemma Chan as Sersei, Kit Harrington as Dane Whitman, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phatos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh. The film is slated to hit screens on 6 November.

In February 2019, Marvel president Kevin Feige had revealed the Eternals may be introduced together as an ensemble from the beginning, like they did for Guardians of the Galaxy, as opposed to presenting them one by one, and then assembling them all, like with the Avengers.

Dune

Based on Frank Herbert's bestselling novel of the same name, Dune features a star-studded cast of Timothee Chalamet, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, and Jason Momoa. David Lynch had brought the story onscreen in 1984, and this version will be helmed by Denis Villeneuve. Dune is slated to release in November.

Mulan

Disney's live-action remake of Mulan, the 1998 animated classic, is based on the narrative poem The Ballad of Mulan. Directed by Niki Caro, the film stars Liu Yifei as the titular character.

The official synopsis reads, "When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation… and a proud father."

Black Widow

Black Widow will kick off the fourth phase of MCU as the red haired ruthless assassin Natasha Romanoff, first introduced in Iron Man in 2010. A recently released teaser showed a younger Romanoff shoot from a gun, her interaction with Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye, and how she became a part of the Avengers. Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury also makes an appearance.

There have been rumours Black Widow will be set 15 years after the fall of the Soviet Union, with Romanoff having now made the US her home. This would place the events somewhere in mid-2000s.

The film is directed by Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland, best known for Lore, a World War II drama. Shortland is now the studio's first female director to helm a standalone film. Black Widow also features Oscar-winning actress Rachel Weisz, Midsommar star Florence Pugh, David Harbour of Stranger Things and Hell Boy, alongside Ray Winstone and OT Fagbenle in pivotal roles.

Black Widow is slated to release in India on 30 April.

Updated Date: Jan 02, 2020 17:17:05 IST