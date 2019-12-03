Black Widow teaser: Scarlett Johansson returns as Natasha Romanoff in Marvel Phase IV's first film

The first teaser of Black Widow, Marvel's superhero origin film featuring Scarlett Johansson in the titular role, was unveiled by Marvel Studios on Tuesday. The actress' film will kick off the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as the red haired ruthless assassin, first introduced in Iron Man in 2010.

The teaser shows a younger Natasha Romanoff shooting from a gun, her interaction with Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye, and how she become a part of the Avengers. Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury also makes an appearance.

Here is the teaser

"I’m done running from my past." Watch the new teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow. In theaters May 1, 2020. pic.twitter.com/Q1BxUz63Dk — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 3, 2019

There are also rumours Black Widow will be set 15 years after the fall of the Soviet Union, with Romanoff having now made the US her home. This would place the events somewhere in mid-2000s.

The film is directed by Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland, best known for Lore, a World War II drama. Shortland is now the studio's first female director to helm a standalone film. Black Widow also features Oscar winning actress Rachel Weisz, Midsommar star Florence Pugh, David Harbour of Stranger Things and Hell Boy, alongside Ray Winstone and OT Fagbenle in pivotal roles.

The makers had released unseen footage at the San Diego Comic-Con in July this year. The filming of the feature was wrapped recently, according to Comicbook.com.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Johansson spoke about her role."It’s a film about self-forgiveness and it’s a film about family. I think in life we sort of come of age many times and you have these kind of moments where you’re in a transitional phase and then you move sort of beyond it and I think in the Black Widow standalone film I think the character is at, when we find her, a moment of real crisis, and throughout the film, by facing herself in a lot of ways and a lot of things that make her, her, she actually kind of comes through that crisis on the other side and we start to be able to reset where she’s a more grounded, self-possessed person. So that’s her journey, well, I hope anyway."

Black Widow is slated to release in India on 30 April, 2020.

Updated Date: Dec 03, 2019 14:15:08 IST