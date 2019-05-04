Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan's adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump to release on Christmas 2020

Superstar Aamir Khan's next Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the theatres on Christmas 2020, Viacom18 Studios announced on 4 May. The film, produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 classic Forrest Gump.

Secret Superstar helmer Advait Chandan is directing the film from a script by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni.

Aamir, 54, had announced the project on his birthday in March. The actor, whose last film Thugs of Hindostan did not perform well at the box office, said he would be losing around 20 kgs for his role in Laal Singh Chaddha.

The actor had also revealed that he would be sporting a turban for some segments of the film. The film is expected to go on floors in October.

Forrest Gump, directed by Robert Zemeckis, released in 1994 and went on to win six Oscars, including best picture, best director and best actor for Hanks. The film, based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name, follows Forrest Gump, a slow-witted man from Alabama, who witnesses and unwittingly influences several historical events in 20th century USA.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 04, 2019 12:47:47 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.