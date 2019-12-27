Jawaani Jaaneman teaser: Saif Ali Khan, Alaia Furniturewala play father and daughter in this comedy

Jawaani Jaaneman's teaser sees Saif Ali Khan's character partying at clubs,drinking himself silly, and it gives a clear picture of Saif's irreverence right from when he is heard saying, "sher hu main sher. Jab tak akele rehta hai, woh raaj karta hai."

The film marks the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaia Furniturewala and is touted as a fun, comic take on how a man confronts the harsh reality of his life. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the teaser on social media.

Check out the teaser of Jawaani Jaaneman

Jawani Janeman is directed by Nitin Kakkar, who had previously directed Filmistaan and Mitron. The film went on floors in London on 18 June. The film is produced by Saif's production house Black Knight Films, Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films, and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment.

"It's one of the most uber-cool stories that I have come across. We are excited about the film going on floors and really looking forward to it," Bhagnani had said in a statement.

Shewakramani said the father-daughter bond between Saif and Alaia's characters at the story's core is both unique and relatable.

"A father-daughter relationship is universal. I don't know about how different it is but the one depicted in Jawaani Jaaneman is definitely very unique, as well as new-age and contemporary," the co-producer added.

Meanwhile, Saif, who was last seen in Navdeep Singh's Laal Kaptaan, is awaiting the release of historical drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He will essay the role of Rajput warrior Uday Bhan in the upcoming period drama.

Jawaani Jaaneman is set to hit theatres on 31 January, 2020.

Updated Date: Dec 27, 2019 16:48:10 IST