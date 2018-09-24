Marvel Studios reportedly ropes in Chloe Zhao to direct The Eternals; Matthew, Ryan Firpo join as writers

Marvel Studios has roped in Chloe Zhao to direct its next spectacle, The Eternals. After wooing the audiences with her Sundance favourite The Rider, Zhao will reportedly take on over the directorial reins and join producer and Marvel president Kevin Feige for the film, according to multiple reports. Matthew and Ryan Firpo are already on board as the scriptwriters.

Set thousands of years ago, The Eternals will explore the story of the Celestials who experiment on humans and turn them into super-powered beings called Eternals. The Celestials also generate Deviants, the more evil of the two creations. With a cosmic battle on the cards, both the forces fight monumental wars to become what would eventually be called "the ultimate race".

Created by Jack Kirby in the 1976, The Eternals will be a big step up for both Marvel as it looks to expand its universe in a specific direction with Captain Marvel and Zhao, who has been in talks with several top studios for big directorial assignments. With The Externals, Zhao will become the third female director on a Marvel film, after Anna Boden, who has co-directed Captain Marvel and Cate Shortland, who was the director on Black Widow.

Updated Date: Sep 24, 2018 17:21 PM