Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak has been one of her most anticipated films of this year. Depicting the story of an acid attack victim, Chhapaak is based on true events. The makers released the film's trailer on Tuesday. Deepika, who plays Malti in the film, is seen struggling with telling the world that she was a victim to an unfair, unsolicited attack on her and how she circumvented the goings-on to come out victorious.

Vikrant Massey plays her aid in her legal battle to get justice. Even in the film, she is forewarned by her family members, that her legal struggle will erode her completely, but she carries on, determined.

The story of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal comes alive on screen through the film.

Earlier in March, Deepika had shared the first look from the film where she looked absolutely unrecognisable.

The actress also shared a photo from the wrap and called Chhapaak "the most precious film" of her career. She plays a character named Malti and the film will showcase her journey spanning a decade after her attack. A significant part of the story is the game-changing Public Interest Litigation in the Supreme Court, which inspired the amendment on acid laws in 2013.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is slated to hit the theatres on 10 January, 2020.

Updated Date: Dec 10, 2019 13:31:31 IST