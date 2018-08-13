Ranveer Singh on 83: One of the greatest sporting and underdog stories in India's history

Ranveer Singh, who will be seen in Kabir Khan's directorial 83, about India's victory in the 1983 cricket World Cup spoke about the film with Hindustan Times. Singh will be essaying the role of former cricket team captain Kapil Dev.

"I feel blessed and lucky to be a part of this film because it is such a glorious chapter in our sporting history. It was long time coming and it’s finally being made and mounted on a huge scale. Yesterday, Kabir (Khan, director) and I spent the entire day at Lord’s interacting with the greatest batsman of all time, Sachin Tendulkar. We were talking about the film. It is one of the greatest sporting and underdog stories," said the actor.

It was previously reported that preparations for the film have kickstarted at the Lord's stadium in London where Khan and Singh met with Sachin Tendulkar as well as experience watching a live match at the iconic sports arena.

Singh will also be trained under Dev and also get tips from other members of the World Cup winning team in order to understand the nitty gritty of the game.

Besides 83, Singh's other upcoming films include Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy alongside Alia Bhatt and Rohit Shetty's Simmba with debutant Sara Ali Khan.

