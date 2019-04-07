You are here:

Kiara Advani to join Good News co-star Akshay Kumar in Kanchana's Hindi remake

FP Staff

Apr 07, 2019 10:45:50 IST

Akshay Kumar was earlier known to have returned to the genre of horror-comedy (after Bhool Bhulaiyaa) with the Hindi remake of popular Tamil film Kanchana. Reports in DNA now state that the leading actress opposite Akshay has been finalised and it will be his Good News co-star Kiara Advani. The remake will be directed by the original helmer Raghava Lawrence.

Akshay Kumar (left) and Kiara Advani. Image from Facebook

The tabloid added a source as saying,"While Akshay plays the protagonist who gets possessed by the spirit of a transgender, Kiara will portray the superstar's girlfriend in the movie. Although the female lead did not have a significant role in the original version, Kiara will enjoy a substantial part in the adaptation." Creative liberties have been taken to alter the script to suit the sensibilities of Hindi film audiences.

The report adds that Katrina Kaif, Sobhita Dhulipaala and Kiara Advani were the probable choices for the role alongside Akshay. Akshay's Rowdy Rathore producer Shabina Khan will back the film. Khan and Akshay have remained friends post their maiden project and are even thinking of developing a sequel to the 2012 Bollywood thriller, featuring actress Sonakshi Sinha.

Shooting for what has been tentatively titled Laxmi will begin in the next few days and will be shot from beginning to end.

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2019 10:45:50 IST

