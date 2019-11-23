Thalaivi teaser: Kangana Ranaut transforms into Jayalalithaa; biopic to release on 26 June, 2020

Kangana Ranaut's portrayal of yesteryear actress and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa has created considerable buzz. The film, titled Thalaivi will portray the tumultuous life of the political statesman. The makers have now released the film's first look poster and teaser, declaring that the film will hit theatres on 26 June, 2020.

Kangana's team also shared the news on social media. The poster sees Kangana holding up the victory sign, which was a signature move for the late politician. With middle-parted hair tied in a bun and a resting smile on her face, the actress looks uncannily similar to Jayalalithaa. The teaser on the other hand, shows glimpses of Jayalalithaa's life — first, when she was an actress and then when she became Tamil Nadu's chief minister.

Check out the first look poster and teaser of Thalaivi

Ranaut has been working hard to seamlessly step into the lead role of the AL Vijay directorial. It was recently reported that the actress had been taking Bharatnatyam classes.

Apart from the dance classes, the 32-year-old star also shared pictures as her specifications for prosthetics as taken for the film. Another producer of the film, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, had earlier revealed that renowned Hollywood artist, Jason Collins, who has worked on films like Blade Runner and Captain Marvel, will be working on Kangana's look in the biopic.

The flick is penned by Baahubali and The Dirty Picture writers KV Vijayendra Prasad and Rajat Arora, respectively. Arvind Swami will also play a pivotal role in Thalaivi, which will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar recently moved court against AL Vijay and Gautham Menon, who are working on films based on the late CM. She claimed that the family's consent should be taken before basing any project on the politician's life, reports The News Minute. Kangana's Thalaivi announcement, however, came with the news that the makers had received an NOC (No Objection Certificate), from Deepak, who is Jayalalithaa's nephew. Deepak is also Deepa Jayakumar's elder brother.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 23, 2019 16:08:07 IST