You are here:

Black Widow: Rachel Weisz, David Harbour in talks to join Scarlett Johansson in upcoming Marvel film

Los Angeles: Oscar winner Rachel Weisz is in negotiations for a key role in Scarlett Johansson-fronted Black Widow film.

According to Variety, the talks with the 49-year-old actor, who was recently nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favourite, are in early stages.



View this post on Instagram Good day💘#rachelweisz A post shared by Rachel Weisz (@rachelweiszofficial) on Mar 17, 2019 at 9:13am PDT

Stranger Things star David Harbour is also in talks to board the cast, which also includes Outlaw King actor Florence Pugh.

The highly anticipated Marvel stand-alone movie will star Johansson as Romanoff aka Black Widow, an agent of the fictional spy agency S.H.I.E.L.D and a member of the superhero team, the Avengers.

After Captain Marvel, Black Window is the second female superhero-led project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The shooting is scheduled to begin in London this June.

Australian filmmaker Cate Shorthand of Nazi drama Lore fame is attached to direct. Jac Schaeffer wrote the most recent draft for the film.

Marvel is yet to confirm the casting.

Updated Date: Apr 04, 2019 14:38:14 IST