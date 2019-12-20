Christopher Nolan's Tenet trailer: John David Washington tries to prevent World War 3 through manipulation of time

The highly anticipated trailer of Christopher Nolan's Tenet has dropped, which appears to revolve around the concept of bending time.

The cryptic trailer opens with John David Washington’s character, who seems to a spy on a secret mission to prevent World War 3. Much like the first trailer of Nolan's critically acclaimed Inception, this too sees Washington waking up at strange locations, being welcomed to "afterlife," seeing cars crashing, but then uncrashing themselves. In a particular scene, Washington is seen in an abandoned building with glass panes that have bullet holes in them. He explains to Robert Pattinson's character that the event has not happened yet.

The trailer also features Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine and Martin Donovan.

Check out the trailer here

A film by Christopher Nolan. #TENET – in theaters July 17. See the trailer in theaters for #MaximumEffect. pic.twitter.com/U6nKmA55fT — TENET (@TENETFilm) December 19, 2019

Ahead of the trailer launch, the makers had debuted two exclusive first look stills from the movie.

Check them out here

PRIMERAS IMÁGENES DE "TENET" 🎥 Nueva cinta de Christopher Nolan. Protagonizada por Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh y Michael Caine. En cines julio de 2020. #Tenet Vía: @EW pic.twitter.com/5PpchQdhTd — PróXCinemente (@proxcinemente) December 18, 2019

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about Tenet, Nolan described it as the most ambitious film he has ever made.

“We’re jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we’re going to a number of different places. We’re crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way. (Producer) Emma (Thomas) and I have put together a lot of large-scale productions, but this is certainly the biggest in terms of international reach. We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made.”

Although not much is known about the film, Tenet is reportedly the follow-up to Nolan's Oscar-nominated war drama Dunkirk, which earned the noted filmmaker his first Best Director Oscar nomination. Billed as an espionage action epic film, Tenet also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Kenneth Branagh.

The tentpole is expected to debut into theatres on 17 July, 2020.

Updated Date: Dec 20, 2019 08:46:14 IST