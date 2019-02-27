Kshitij Pujari

MWC has been an event which has seen the folding future of smartphones and 5G in particular unfolding before our eyes. Although one more official day of MWC is still left, all the major launches have already happened. From the Galaxy S10 to the Xperia 1 here are all the notable smartphone launches that took place at the world's biggest mobile exhibition.

Samsung Galaxy S10 series

To be clear, the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Fold were not launched at the MWC but were unveiled a few days ago in San Fransico. However, as the events were so close, Samsung's booth is going all out displaying these latest flagship models.

The new Galaxy S10 and S10+ feature 6.1-inch and 6.4-inch Infinity-O AMOLED panels. The display on these models has QHD+ resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio and support HDR10+. Both the smartphones carry triple camera setups at the back which have a telephoto lens. The Galaxy S10 has a 10 MP front-facing camera. The Galaxy S10+ gets a 10 MP camera and an 8 MP RGBV depth sensor for 3D face unlock.

The cheaper variant, Galaxy S10E, on the other hand, features a slightly smaller 5.8-inch Infinity-O AMOLED, 19:9 display. The panel has a full HD+ resolution. For handling hardware tasks, the smartphones are equipped with the proprietary Exynos 9820 processor (some international variants are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855).

The Galaxy S10 lineup is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance and runs Samsung's One UI, which is based on Android 9 Pie. The premium Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ models feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and support reverse wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Fold

The Galaxy Fold is Samsung's attempt at making folding smartphones and while no one got a hold of the device, it was previewed in detail during the keynote. It's priced at $1,980.

The phone has an inward fold with the device having an 840x1960 pixel (4.6-inches) when completely folded and a 1536x2152 pixel (7.3-inches) display when unfolded. Inside we find a “7 nm” chipset, a whopping 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of uberfast UFS 3.0 storage.

(Also Read: The Samsung Galaxy Fold is the most innovative smartphone but..)

You also get six cameras, in all, on the device. Three of these are on the back, two on the front of the 7.3-inch display and one on the front of the 4.6-inch display.

Details on the flexible display are scarce, but Samsung says that they’re using a heavily engineered hinge mechanism that features multiple interlocking gears.

Huawei Mate X

The Mate X was undoubtedly the show stopper at MWC 2019. Priced at a whopping €2,299 (approx Rs 1.85 lakhs) the Mate X is anything but cheap and it only comes in one colour.

Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the Huawei Mate X actually fold outwards. The total diagonal screen-size after the device has been unfolded happens to be 8-inches while the folded phone has a 6.6-inch AMOLED display.

(Also Read: Foldable smartphones explained: Huawei's Mate X vs Galaxy Fold)

The triple cameras, which are present on the slightly raised side-bar of the phone, are made in association with German camera maker Leica. Inside the phone, we see the 7 nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset and Balong 5000 5G modem along with a space for dual-SIM cards. The thickness of the phone when it is unfolded is an astonishing 5.8 mm.

The phone comes in a single 8 GB RAM + 512 GB internal storage variant. The company hasn't provided us with an exact date of launch, but the Mate X would most likely be available next half of 2019.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, which was launched earlier in November, now has been unveiled with 5G. Display and design elements like the massive 6.39-inch Full HD Plus AMOLED screen 19.5:9 aspect ratio and the slider mechanism to hide the front-facing camera remain the same.

What changes is that the phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 mobile platform with the Snapdragon X50 modem. The phone will not be available right away though, with sales beginning only in May 2018. Xiaomi has priced the phone at €599 which does come across as competitive.

Xiaomi Mi 9

Having launched the Mi 9 in China just days ahead of MWC 2019, Xiaomi has just announced the launch of their first triple-rear camera featuring flagship in Spain and Italy at a super competitive price of €449 (approximately Rs 36,100).

The Mi 9 gets a 6.39-inch Samsung-made Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. There's also an in-display fingerprint scanner and a waterdrop notch.

The Mi 9 features a triple-camera setup for the first time with a 48 MP primary camera, a 12 MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom and a 16 MP ultra-wide angle camera with a field-of-view of 117 degrees. The Mi 9 also gets a 3,300 mAh battery along with a 27-Watt fast charging adapter supplied in the box.

Nokia 9 PureView

The highlight feature of the Nokia 9 PureView, as we have known for quite some time now, is the penta-camera system on the back. The phone has been priced at $699 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant and will arrive in March.

Two lenses are regular RGB sensors both with 12 MP resolution and f/1.8 aperture while the other three happen to be monochrome B&W sensors also with 12 MP resolution and f/1.8 aperture.

Nokia 9 PureView can identify over 1,200 layers and uses it to make a detailed depth map for taking clearer photos. The phone has a 6-inch 2K AMOLED display with no notch.

Inside the phone comes with last years Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The phone has a USB type-C port and is also IP67 water resistant.

The Nokia 9 PureView will be available for a global average price of $699 (approx Rs 50,000) and will be available in just the one colour starting from March.

LG G8 ThinQ

The LG G8 ThinQ has been launched with a 6.1-inch QHD+ display and a notch on the top. Design wise there seems to be no change from the original LG G7 ThinQ smartphone except for the vertical placement of the dual-camera system. Inside we see the Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6 GB of RAM and a 3,500 mAh battery. An interesting feature in the device is that the display vibrates to generate sound.

LG V50 ThinQ 5G

Powering the yet to arrive 5G experience on the V50 ThinQ 5G, is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 that comes with an embedded X50 modem.

It features a 6.4-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision display and features the usual notch. Hiding inside the notch are not one but two selfie cameras with an 8 MP sensor paired with a standard lens and 5 MP sensor paired with a wide-angle lens, like on its predecessor the V40 ThinQ.

At the back, you get a 12 MP (f/1.5) standard/wide, 12 MP (f/2.4) telephoto and a 16 MP (f/1.9) ultra wide camera, which is pretty much in line with its successor. Powering the device is 4,000 mAh battery.

Sony Xperia 1

The highlight of the Xperia 1 is definitely its display. The phone gets a 6.57-inch 4K HDR OLED display, the first on any smartphone. Sony's also tinkered around with the aspect ratio to what the company calls a CinemaWide aspect ratio of 21:9.

This aspect ratio is an approximation of several ultra-widescreen aspect ratios (including 64:27, 43:18 and 12:5) and is designed to show films recorded in CinemaScope of 2.35:1 or the modern anamorphic format of 2.39:1. At the moment, we only have monitors in the 21:9 aspect ratio. Xperia 1 will be the first phone with that aspect ratio.

The Xperia 1 packs a triple-rear camera setup with all three sensors being 12 MP lenses, but each having a different function. There's the primary 26 mm wide lens with OIS, a 52 mm telephoto zoom lens with OIS and a 16 mm superwide lens. On the front, there's an 8 MP f/2.0 shooter for selfies.

Inside, the processing workload is handled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage which is further expandable up to 512 GB. There's no headphone jack and for a phone with such a large display, it's got only a 3,330 mAh battery unit.

For all the latest updates from the Mobile World Congress 2019, please head to our MWC 2019 page

