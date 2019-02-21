Thursday, February 21, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy Fold with 4.6-inch to 7.3-inch flexible display, 12 GB RAM unveiled

We’re looking at a screen resolution of 840x1960 (4.6-inches) or 1536x2152 (7.3-inches).

tech2 News Staff Feb 21, 2019 01:08:06 IST

In what was a completely unexpected, and rather bold move, Samsung kicked off its tenth anniversary Galaxy phone launch event with its one-of-a-kind foldable smartphone rather than the more traditional S series phones. Also unexpected was the relatively tame unveiling of the phone. No fancy music, no fireworks, nothing.

Regardless, the phone speaks for itself. Firstly, it’s foldable, secondly, it’s actually gorgeous.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold will retail at a whopping $1,980!

The Samsung Galaxy Fold will retail at a whopping $1,980!

When folded, you’re presented with a very narrow 4.6-inch display that appears very pocketable and easy to hold in small hands. Open it up, however, and you’re presented with a spacious 7.3-inch display and a massive notch. Oh, and Samsung is calling this an Infinity Flex Display.

Specs? We’re looking at a screen resolution of 840x1960 (4.6-inches) or 1536x2152 (7.3-inches), a “7 nm” chipset, a whopping 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of uberfast UFS 3.0 storage. Samsung isn’t saying which 7 nm chipset it’s using so we can assume that there will be two variants, one running a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip and one with a Samsung Exynos one.

While the storage and RAM are extravagant, that extravagance doesn’t stop there. You get not 2, not 3, but 6 cameras on the device. Three of these are on the back, two on the front of the 7.3-inch display and 1 on the front of the 4.6-inch display. No matter how you use the phone, there will be a camera staring at you.

Details on the flexible display are scarce, but Samsung says that they’re using a heavily engineered hinge mechanism that features multiple interlocking gears.

To take advantage of the flexible screen, Samsung has developed a system where apps will instantly switch modes depending on the state of the display. Better yet, when opened up, the display can play host to up to three apps simultaneously!

Available in 4 colours: Cosmos Black, Space Silver, Martian Green and Astro Blue, Samsung is dubbing this a one-of-a-kind luxury device. Keeping with the tone, this luxury device is priced far beyond the going rate of your spare kidney. It will sell at $1,980. Devices will be available from 26 April onwards.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban centres?


Top Stories

latest videos

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!
Private video

Private video
PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1

PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1
Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

also see

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung's foldable phone will reportedly be called Galaxy Fold; to launch today

Feb 20, 2019

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung foldable phone launch confirmed for 20 February, Galaxy S10 Plus leaked

Feb 12, 2019

Samsung Galaxy

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Buds colour variants leaked ahead of launch

Feb 20, 2019

Smartwatch

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active leaked ahead of the Unpacked event on 20 February

Feb 08, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 to sport 10 MP front cam, S10 Plus with 4,100mAh battery: Report

Feb 07, 2019

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30 to launch in India on 27 February: All you need to know

Feb 17, 2019

science

Mars Geology

Liquid water lake on Mars may need an underground volcano to keep it from freezing

Feb 20, 2019

Antibiotic Resistance

Antibiotic resistance is spreading much faster than previously thought: Study

Feb 20, 2019

Next Billion Prize

Four Indian education tech startups to compete for Next Billion EdTech Prize

Feb 20, 2019

Agriculture

Four-day Agri-Science Congress to discuss farming tech kicks off in Delhi today

Feb 20, 2019