tech2 News Staff

In what was a completely unexpected, and rather bold move, Samsung kicked off its tenth anniversary Galaxy phone launch event with its one-of-a-kind foldable smartphone rather than the more traditional S series phones. Also unexpected was the relatively tame unveiling of the phone. No fancy music, no fireworks, nothing.

Regardless, the phone speaks for itself. Firstly, it’s foldable, secondly, it’s actually gorgeous.

When folded, you’re presented with a very narrow 4.6-inch display that appears very pocketable and easy to hold in small hands. Open it up, however, and you’re presented with a spacious 7.3-inch display and a massive notch. Oh, and Samsung is calling this an Infinity Flex Display.

Specs? We’re looking at a screen resolution of 840x1960 (4.6-inches) or 1536x2152 (7.3-inches), a “7 nm” chipset, a whopping 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of uberfast UFS 3.0 storage. Samsung isn’t saying which 7 nm chipset it’s using so we can assume that there will be two variants, one running a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip and one with a Samsung Exynos one.

While the storage and RAM are extravagant, that extravagance doesn’t stop there. You get not 2, not 3, but 6 cameras on the device. Three of these are on the back, two on the front of the 7.3-inch display and 1 on the front of the 4.6-inch display. No matter how you use the phone, there will be a camera staring at you.

Details on the flexible display are scarce, but Samsung says that they’re using a heavily engineered hinge mechanism that features multiple interlocking gears.

To take advantage of the flexible screen, Samsung has developed a system where apps will instantly switch modes depending on the state of the display. Better yet, when opened up, the display can play host to up to three apps simultaneously!

Available in 4 colours: Cosmos Black, Space Silver, Martian Green and Astro Blue, Samsung is dubbing this a one-of-a-kind luxury device. Keeping with the tone, this luxury device is priced far beyond the going rate of your spare kidney. It will sell at $1,980. Devices will be available from 26 April onwards.

