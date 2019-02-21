Thursday, February 21, 2019 Back to
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10E with hole punch displays revealed

Samsung Galaxy S10 flagship series finally debuts with Infinity O display, reverse wireless charging

tech2 News Staff Feb 21, 2019 01:52:01 IST

Samsung took to the stage at the Galaxy Unpacked event and finally announced its 2019 Galaxy S10 flagship series. As anticipated, the consumer tech giant introduced three models of its new Galaxy S10 lineup dubbed as Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10E.

Samsung, since its Galaxy S6 days, has annually introduced two versions of its flagship Galaxy S lineup. Last year's Galaxy S9 was something of a disappointment given that it appeared identical to the S8, albeit with a few design tweaks. Hopefully this year, things have changed, it's the Galaxy S line's 10th anniversary after all.

In honour of its big anniversary, Samsung has announced the stunning new Galaxy Fold and of course, the three (not two) new Galaxy S10 phones. Here's what we know:

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus: Specifications, price, variants

The Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus are the true flagships in this line. The phones do look gorgeous and come with price tags befitting their flagship status. In the US, the S10 and S10 Plus will retail at $899.99 and $999.99 respectively. The phones feature 6.1-inch and 6.4-inch Infinity-O displays (they have a hole instead of a notch, hence the O). These are, of course, AMOLED panels, and some of the most colour-accurate ones at that. The displays boast of a QHD+ resolution in a 19:9 aspect ratio, and they support HDR10+. A hole in the display houses the selfie camera. A wider hole in the S10 Plus houses two cameras.

Behold, the Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup!

Speaking of cameras, rear cameras include 12 MP wide (f/1.5 and f/2.4), 12 MP f/2.4 telephoto and 16 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide cameras. The ultra-wide has a fixed focus. The selfie camera is a 10 MP f/1.9 unit and the Plus model includes an additional 8 MP RGBV depth sensor for 3D face unlock.

The cameras support 4K UHD video recording in HDR 10+ as well as some sort of "super steady video" mode for stabilising footage.

In terms of processing grunt, you're getting a Snapdragon 855 in the US and an Exynos chip just about everywhere else. RAM options include 8 GB and 12 GB and storage goes from 128 GB to 1 TB (a max of 512 GB on the S10). microSD cards are still supported.

The batteries are 3,400 mAh and 4,100 mAh units on the S10 and S10 Plus respectively with support for wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.

Here are the price options for the Samsung Galaxy S10 line

Security is handled by an ultrasonic fingerprint reader that's mounted under the display.

While Apple's iPhone XS and XR use steel frames, the S10 flagships still use aluminium. Both phones have glass backs, but the Plus variant will apparently include a ceramic option.

The phones are IP68 rated for water and dust resistance, are running Android 9 Pie and still feature a dedicated Bixby button on the side.

Samsung Galaxy S10E: Features

The S10E is a relatively cheaper variant that retails at an iPhone XS-esque price of $749.99. It has a 5.8-inch AMOLED display with a FullHD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio, the 12 MP wide and 16 MP ultrawide cameras from its pricier siblings, the 10 MP selfie camera, 6 or 8 GB of RAM, 128 or 256 GB of storage (expandable) and a 3,100 mAh battery.

The in-display fingerprint scanner is now gone and in its stead you get a scanner that resides in the power button on the side of the device. Unlike the S10 and S10 Plus, the sides of the phone are flat. Thankfully, there's no notch, but there is still that hole.

The phones will be available to pre-order on 21 February and will ship by 8 March.

