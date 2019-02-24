tech2 News Staff

The foldable future is upon and us and after Samsung's Galaxy Fold, we now have Chinese tech giant Huawei demonstrating the Mate X, which is its version of how a folding display should look like. Coming in at a whopping €2,299 (approx Rs 1.85 lakhs) this is anything but cheap and it only comes in one colour. Here's what's new on the phone.

Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the Huawei Mate X actually fold inwards. The total diagonal screen-size after the device has been unfolded happens to be 8-inches while the unfolded phone has a 6.6-inch AMOLED display. The phone also has a thickness of 11 mm when it is folded. Apart from that the phone will also be coming with 5G technology.

The camera on the phone is made by Leica like the P20 Pro and the Mate 20 Pro. The back display has a 6.6-inch display along with a hinge where the camera is located. Inside the phone, we see the Kirin 980 chipset and Balong 5000 5G modem along with a space for dual-SIM cards.

Battery wise the Mate X has a 4,500 mAh battery but comes bundled with a 55W charger that can charge the device from 0-85 percent in 30 minutes. The power key on the side doubles up as a fingerprint reader.

The hinge of the phone has been made using Falcon Wing design and has taken more than three years to perfect as per Huawei. The phone comes in a single 8 GB RAM + 512 GB internal storage variant. The company hasn't provided us with an exact date but the Mate X is said to be sold in the next half of 2019.'

As always, you can head here if you wish to keep yourself apprised about the latest developments at MWC 2019

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.