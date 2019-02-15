Friday, February 15, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

LG G8 ThinQ to use new technology to turn display into a speaker

LG's technology is called as Crystal Sound OLED or CSO which vibrates the entire display to generate sound.

tech2 News Staff Feb 15, 2019 10:26:14 IST

Using an entire display on a smartphone as an earpiece is not something that is unheard of in the smartphone world.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix was the first to implement it and shortly thereafter it was the Vivo NEX who used it. Now LG is also jumping on the bandwagon and taking things to the next level by turning its whole display into a speaker.

LG G7 Plus ThinQ. Image: tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

LG G7 Plus ThinQ. Image: tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

As per a blog by LG, the company is calling its technology as Crystal Sound OLED or CSO which vibrates the entire display to generate sound. A dedicated loud-speaker under the display which will work in tandem with the display to produce a stereo sound effect.

Turning your display into a speaker is new to smartphones but LG recently unveiled the tech on one of its TVs last year. Sony, which is known for audio, has had this tech even longer in its TVs under the name Acoustic Surface technology.

As noted by GSMArenathe large displays in TVs mean that the sound is localised, making it appear as though the voice is coming out of the characters mouth instead of the side of the TV.  Time will tell how well the tech can be implemented on a smartphone.

Recently the phone's renders were leaked by Evan Blass. The LG G8 might have a 6.1-inch display in a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Also, the G8 ThinQ might be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC. We will see more about the device when it launches at MWC 2019.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

also see

LG G8 ThinQ

LG G8 ThinQ to come equipped with a 3D ToF camera for selfies, face unlock

Feb 07, 2019

LG G8

LG G8 ThinQ renders leaked showing largely unchanged design from G7 ThinQ

Feb 13, 2019

OnePlus

OnePlus to host a networking event at MWC 2019, sends media invites

Feb 08, 2019

Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia 9 PureView leaked live image surfaces online ahead of 24 February launch

Feb 09, 2019

OnePlus

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T start receiving OxygenOS update with Google Duo integration

Feb 13, 2019

Microsoft

Microsoft teases a possible HoloLens 2 announcement at Mobile World Congress 2019

Feb 12, 2019

science

Energy

Energy demand around the world to soar 33 percent by 2040: BP forecast

Feb 15, 2019

Measles

WHO warns of measles making a comeback with cases of the infection rising

Feb 15, 2019

Black Leopard

Black leopard spotted in an African county for the first time in hundred years

Feb 14, 2019

Biomimicry

New design for artificial leaf absorbs 10 times more CO2 than natural leaves

Feb 14, 2019