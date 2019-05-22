Wednesday, May 22, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Japanese brand under SoftBank called Ymobile to delay the launch of Huawei P30 Lite

The United States temporarily eased the restrictions on Huawei on Monday.

ReutersMay 22, 2019 13:56:43 IST

Japanese telco SoftBank Corp’s low-cost mobile brand Ymobile said on Wednesday it would delay the launch of Huawei P30 Lite smartphone, following the imposition of trade restrictions on the Chinese manufacturer by Washington.

Japanese brand under SoftBank called Ymobile to delay the launch of Huawei P30 Lite

Huawei P30 Lite

The smartphone from Huawei Technologies was due to go on sale on Friday but a SoftBank spokesman said the telco wanted to be confident it could sell the product in light of the U.S. restrictions.

The US Commerce Department blocked Huawei from buying US goods last week, a major escalation in the trade war between the world’s two top economies, saying the firm was involved in activities contrary to national security.

Another Japanese telco, KDDI Corp, said on Wednesday it was putting the launch of the Huawei P30 Lite Premium handset on hold. Japan’s largest telco, NTT Docomo, said it was considering putting on hold reservations for the Huawei P30 Pro smartphone.

The United States temporarily eased the restrictions on Huawei on Monday, to minimize disruption for customers. The move is likely to allow companies such as Google to continue providing support such as software updates to Huawei smartphones sold on or before May 16.

Alphabet Inc’s Google suspended some business with Huawei, Reuters reported on Sunday. The firm’s smartphones run on Google’s Android operating system.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?


also see

Huawei

Trump govt order to ban Huawei and 70 affiliates from trade with US companies

May 16, 2019
Trump govt order to ban Huawei and 70 affiliates from trade with US companies
Chip experts doubt if Huawei has enough backup to replace US technology

Chip experts doubt if Huawei has enough backup to replace US technology

May 17, 2019
Trump orders to ban US companies from using Huawei telecommunications equipment

Huawei

Trump orders to ban US companies from using Huawei telecommunications equipment

May 16, 2019
Huawei and suppliers make plans to face U.S. trade blacklist, Nikkei report says

Huawei

Huawei and suppliers make plans to face U.S. trade blacklist, Nikkei report says

May 18, 2019
Some Huawei mobile users are considering a switch after Google suspension

Huawei

Some Huawei mobile users are considering a switch after Google suspension

May 20, 2019
German chipmaker Infineon suspends shipments to Huawei after US trade blacklist

Huawei

German chipmaker Infineon suspends shipments to Huawei after US trade blacklist

May 20, 2019

science

Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

Heart health

Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

May 22, 2019
Not all plastic is toxic: Bioplastics are made from wood, biodegradable material

plastic

Not all plastic is toxic: Bioplastics are made from wood, biodegradable material

May 22, 2019
Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now

Koala

Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now "functionally extinct"

May 22, 2019
World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

Kilogram

World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

May 21, 2019