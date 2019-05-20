tech2 News Staff

Google announced that they will be suspending all business interactions with smartphone manufacturer Huawei. This meant Google won’t be conducting any kind of business involving hardware or software with Huawei, apart from the components covered by open source licenses.

While Google already clarified earlier that services like Google Play and Google Play Protect will continue working on existing Huawei devices, it was still unclear how Huawei was handling the situation. As reported by Android Central, Huawei has released a statement on the same.

The company says that it will continue providing security updates and after-sales services to existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products. It will cover all the products that are currently being sold as well. However, whether it will be receiving security patches and updates after Android Q in the future is still unclear.

Huawei also confirmed that the trade blacklist isn’t going to affect the launch of its upcoming Honor 20 Series smartphones, which are scheduled for 21 May (tomorrow).

Here’s Huawei’s full statement:

"Huawei has made substantial contributions to the development and growth of Android around the world. As one of Android's key global partners, we have worked closely with their open-source platform to develop an ecosystem that has benefitted both users and the industry.

Huawei will continue to provide security updates and after-sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products, covering those that have been sold and that are still in stock globally.

We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally.

Plus, nothing has changed for HONOR. We will be having our exciting launch event tomorrow in London for HONOR 20 Series."

