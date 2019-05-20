Monday, May 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei's Android license has been revoked; here's what Huawei has to say about it

The launch of the Honor 20 Series smartphone will be happening as usual in London tomorrow.

tech2 News StaffMay 20, 2019 16:02:36 IST

Google announced that they will be suspending all business interactions with smartphone manufacturer Huawei. This meant Google won’t be conducting any kind of business involving hardware or software with Huawei, apart from the components covered by open source licenses.

Huaweis Android license has been revoked; heres what Huawei has to say about it

Huawei.

While Google already clarified earlier that services like Google Play and Google Play Protect will continue working on existing Huawei devices, it was still unclear how Huawei was handling the situation. As reported by Android Central, Huawei has released a statement on the same.

The company says that it will continue providing security updates and after-sales services to existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products. It will cover all the products that are currently being sold as well. However, whether it will be receiving security patches and updates after Android Q in the future is still unclear.

Huawei also confirmed that the trade blacklist isn’t going to affect the launch of its upcoming Honor 20 Series smartphones, which are scheduled for 21 May (tomorrow).

Here’s Huawei’s full statement:

"Huawei has made substantial contributions to the development and growth of Android around the world. As one of Android's key global partners, we have worked closely with their open-source platform to develop an ecosystem that has benefitted both users and the industry.

Huawei will continue to provide security updates and after-sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products, covering those that have been sold and that are still in stock globally.

We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally.

Plus, nothing has changed for HONOR. We will be having our exciting launch event tomorrow in London for HONOR 20 Series."

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review


also see

Huawei

German chipmaker Infineon suspends shipments to Huawei after US trade blacklist

May 20, 2019
German chipmaker Infineon suspends shipments to Huawei after US trade blacklist
Huawei and suppliers make plans to face U.S. trade blacklist, Nikkei report says

Huawei

Huawei and suppliers make plans to face U.S. trade blacklist, Nikkei report says

May 18, 2019
Huawei will no longer have access to Google services and future Android updates

Huawei

Huawei will no longer have access to Google services and future Android updates

May 20, 2019
Huawei's HiSilicon says it has long been preparing for a US ban 'extreme scenario'

Huawei

Huawei's HiSilicon says it has long been preparing for a US ban 'extreme scenario'

May 17, 2019
Trump govt order to ban Huawei and 70 affiliates from trade with US companies

Huawei

Trump govt order to ban Huawei and 70 affiliates from trade with US companies

May 16, 2019
Chip experts doubt if Huawei has enough backup to replace US technology

Chip experts doubt if Huawei has enough backup to replace US technology

May 17, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

May 20, 2019
NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

NASA

NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

May 20, 2019
NASA plans to send people to the Moon by 2024, but Mars only likely by 2033... or 2060

Mars Mission

NASA plans to send people to the Moon by 2024, but Mars only likely by 2033... or 2060

May 20, 2019
AI that sees like humans do may be the future of automated search & rescue robots

Artificial Intelligence

AI that sees like humans do may be the future of automated search & rescue robots

May 17, 2019