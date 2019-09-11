Wednesday, September 11, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

iPhone 11 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Note 10 Plus vs Huawei P30 Pro: The battle of the flagships

iPhone 11 Pro packs in a 5.8-inch OLED screen with what Apple is calling the Super Retina XDR display.


Kshitij PujariSep 11, 2019 02:46:29 IST

Apple has announced the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max smartphones for the global audiences. The devices are iterative updates of  last year's iPhone XR, XS and XS Max respectively with the addition of an ultra-wide lens on all the three smartphones. Announced at a starting price of Rs 64,900, the new iPhones are certainly going to make your wallet considerably lighter but how do the devices fare against competing flagship smartphones? For the purpose of this comparison, we will talk only about Apple's flagship smartphone i.e the iPhone 11 Pro which is priced starting at Rs 99,990.

iPhone 11 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Note 10 Plus vs Huawei P30 Pro: The battle of the flagships

Apple iPhone 11 Pro. Image: Apple

Coming first to the specs of the device we see that the iPhone 11 Pro packs in a 5.8-inch (6.5-inch on the Max version) OLED screen that Apple calls the Super Retina XDR display. It has 2,436 x 1,125 resolution at 458 ppi and comes with HDR support.

The phone retains the big notch on the top and it still houses the sophisticated FaceID hardware along with a 12 MP camera. On the back, we see a triple-camera setup, a first for the iPhone which features a 12 MP wide-angle lens with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12 MP telephoto lens with an f/2.0 aperture and a 12 MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.4 aperture.

The iPhone 11 Pro is powered by the all-new A13 Bionic chipset, which Apple says is currently the fastest SoC on any smartphone right now, along with the third-gen Neural engine. Apple hasn't given out any RAM specs but in terms of storage, we see that there are three options to choose from namely 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. The phone will run on Apple's latest iOS 13 software.

In the Android world, the iPhone will have competition from the recently launched Galaxy Note 10 Plus along with the Huawei P30 Pro (Review) and also the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review). Obviously we have not yet reviewed the iPhone 11 Pro so the following comparison is purely based on the specs of the device on paper alongside its competitors.

iPhone 11 Pro Huawei P30 Pro OnePlus 7 Pro Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Display Size (inch) 5.8 6.47 6.67 6.8
Resolution (pixels) 1125 x 2436 1080 x 2340 1440 x 3120 1440 x 3040
Pixel Density (PPI) 458 398 516 498
Display Type OLED OLED Fluid AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Dimensions(mm) 144 x 71.4 x 8.1 158 x 73.4 x 8.4 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9
Weight (gm) 188 192 206 198
Dual SIM Yes, eSIM Yes Yes Yes
SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Hybrid Dual
Connectivity Types GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
Processor A13 Bionic HiSilicon Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Exynos 9825
CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core
CPU Clock Speed (GHz) TBD 2x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2x 1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 2x2.73 GHz Mongoose M4 & 2x2.4 GHz Cortex-A75 & 4x1.9 GHz Cortex-A55
GPU TBD Mali-G76 MP10 Adreno 640 Mali-G76 MP12
RAM TBD 8 GB 6,8 GB 12 GB
Ruggedness IP68 dust/water resistant IP68 dust/water resistant Splashproof IP68 dust/water resistant
On-Board Memory 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Expandable Memory No Yes, up to 256 GB No Yes, up to 1 TB
Sensors Face ID,  accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, compass Face ID, in-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, compass In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, SpO2
Primary Camera 12 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.0 + 12 MP , f/2,4 40 MP, f/1.8; 20 MP, f/2.2, 8 MP, f/3.4 and 3D TOF 48 MP, f/1.6 + 16 MP, f/2.2 + 8 MP, f/2.4 12 MP, f/1.5-1.8-2.4, 12 MP, f/2.1, 16 MP, f/2.2 and TOF 3D
Optical Image Stabilization Yes Yes Yes Yes
Camera Array Triple Camera Quad camera Triple Camera Quad camera
Autofocus System Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Dual Pixel PDAF
Secondary Camera 12 MP, f/2.2 32 MP, f2.2 Motorised pop-up 16 MP, f/2.0 10 MP, f/2.2
Video Capture 4K@24,30,60 fps, 1080p@30,60 fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS 2160p@60fps, 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps
Flash Dual-LED Dual-LED Dual-LED LED Flash
OS Version iOS 13 Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie
AI (Smart Assistant) Siri Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant
GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
NFC Yes Yes Yes Yes
Infrared No No No No
Fingerprint Scanner No Yes, In-display Yes, In-display Yes, In-display
3.5mm jack No No No No
Radio No No No No
USB Type Lightning Port Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector
USB Standard USB 2.1 USB 3.1 USB 3.1 USB 3.1
Battery (mAh) TBD 4,200 4,000 4,300
Fast charging Yes, 18 W Yes Yes, 30 W Warp Charge Yes, 45 W
Colors Gold, Space Grey, Silver, Midnight Green Aurora, Amber Sunrise, Breathing Crystal, Black, Pearl White Mirror Grey, Almond, Nebula Blue Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, Aura Blue
Prices in India Starts at Rs 99,900 Starting at Rs 71,990 Starts at Rs 48,999  Starts at Rs 79,999

From what we can make out from this comparison is that the iPhone 11 should shake things up with its new Super Retina XDR display which has the highest Pixel density on any Apple device. However, it and the Note 10 Plus and Huawei P30 Pro lack the buttery smooth 90 Hz display offered by OnePlus 7 Pro at nearly half the price. Comparing cameras we see that the iPhone 11 Pro does indeed hold up against the Note 10 Plus and OnePlus 7 Pro, but lags behind the P30 Pro which, in addition to the wide variety of camera options, offers 5X optical zoom. Processor-wise, Apple has said that the A13 SoC will absolutely run-over the Snapdragon 855 and Kirin 980 SoCs found on the competition. We will have to test the devices out to give a final verdict.

Compared to last year, Apple has taken quite a big giant leap although not as big as the jump to the iPhone X. With few hardware improvements on the outside and inside, it would be interesting to see how the iPhone 11 Pro shapes up in the coming weeks against the competition. Stay tuned for a full review of the device.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: New iPhones announced

Sep 11, 2019
Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: New iPhones announced
Apple iPhone 11 launch highlights: iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max to be priced starting at Rs 99,900

Apple

Apple iPhone 11 launch highlights: iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max to be priced starting at Rs 99,900

Sep 10, 2019
Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max pricing leaked; could start from $749

Apple

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max pricing leaked; could start from $749

Sep 10, 2019
Apple iPhone launch today: Here's when and where to watch the event LIVE

iPhone

Apple iPhone launch today: Here's when and where to watch the event LIVE

Sep 10, 2019
Apple iPhone 11 series may not support two-way charging technology: Report

Apple

Apple iPhone 11 series may not support two-way charging technology: Report

Sep 10, 2019
Apple iPhone 11 series could include new Rose co-processor for more accurate location

Apple

Apple iPhone 11 series could include new Rose co-processor for more accurate location

Sep 10, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019