Kshitij Pujari

Apple has announced the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max smartphones for the global audiences. The devices are iterative updates of last year's iPhone XR, XS and XS Max respectively with the addition of an ultra-wide lens on all the three smartphones. Announced at a starting price of Rs 64,900, the new iPhones are certainly going to make your wallet considerably lighter but how do the devices fare against competing flagship smartphones? For the purpose of this comparison, we will talk only about Apple's flagship smartphone i.e the iPhone 11 Pro which is priced starting at Rs 99,990.

Coming first to the specs of the device we see that the iPhone 11 Pro packs in a 5.8-inch (6.5-inch on the Max version) OLED screen that Apple calls the Super Retina XDR display. It has 2,436 x 1,125 resolution at 458 ppi and comes with HDR support.

The phone retains the big notch on the top and it still houses the sophisticated FaceID hardware along with a 12 MP camera. On the back, we see a triple-camera setup, a first for the iPhone which features a 12 MP wide-angle lens with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12 MP telephoto lens with an f/2.0 aperture and a 12 MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.4 aperture.

The iPhone 11 Pro is powered by the all-new A13 Bionic chipset, which Apple says is currently the fastest SoC on any smartphone right now, along with the third-gen Neural engine. Apple hasn't given out any RAM specs but in terms of storage, we see that there are three options to choose from namely 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. The phone will run on Apple's latest iOS 13 software.

In the Android world, the iPhone will have competition from the recently launched Galaxy Note 10 Plus along with the Huawei P30 Pro (Review) and also the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review). Obviously we have not yet reviewed the iPhone 11 Pro so the following comparison is purely based on the specs of the device on paper alongside its competitors.

iPhone 11 Pro Huawei P30 Pro OnePlus 7 Pro Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Display Size (inch) 5.8 6.47 6.67 6.8 Resolution (pixels) 1125 x 2436 1080 x 2340 1440 x 3120 1440 x 3040 Pixel Density (PPI) 458 398 516 498 Display Type OLED OLED Fluid AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Dimensions(mm) 144 x 71.4 x 8.1 158 x 73.4 x 8.4 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 Weight (gm) 188 192 206 198 Dual SIM Yes, eSIM Yes Yes Yes SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Hybrid Dual Connectivity Types GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE Processor A13 Bionic HiSilicon Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Exynos 9825 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) TBD 2x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2x 1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 2x2.73 GHz Mongoose M4 & 2x2.4 GHz Cortex-A75 & 4x1.9 GHz Cortex-A55 GPU TBD Mali-G76 MP10 Adreno 640 Mali-G76 MP12 RAM TBD 8 GB 6,8 GB 12 GB Ruggedness IP68 dust/water resistant IP68 dust/water resistant Splashproof IP68 dust/water resistant On-Board Memory 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB Expandable Memory No Yes, up to 256 GB No Yes, up to 1 TB Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, compass Face ID, in-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, compass In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, SpO2 Primary Camera 12 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.0 + 12 MP , f/2,4 40 MP, f/1.8; 20 MP, f/2.2, 8 MP, f/3.4 and 3D TOF 48 MP, f/1.6 + 16 MP, f/2.2 + 8 MP, f/2.4 12 MP, f/1.5-1.8-2.4, 12 MP, f/2.1, 16 MP, f/2.2 and TOF 3D Optical Image Stabilization Yes Yes Yes Yes Camera Array Triple Camera Quad camera Triple Camera Quad camera Autofocus System Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Dual Pixel PDAF Secondary Camera 12 MP, f/2.2 32 MP, f2.2 Motorised pop-up 16 MP, f/2.0 10 MP, f/2.2 Video Capture 4K@24,30,60 fps, 1080p@30,60 fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS 2160p@60fps, 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps Flash Dual-LED Dual-LED Dual-LED LED Flash OS Version iOS 13 Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie AI (Smart Assistant) Siri Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD NFC Yes Yes Yes Yes Infrared No No No No Fingerprint Scanner No Yes, In-display Yes, In-display Yes, In-display 3.5mm jack No No No No Radio No No No No USB Type Lightning Port Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector USB Standard USB 2.1 USB 3.1 USB 3.1 USB 3.1 Battery (mAh) TBD 4,200 4,000 4,300 Fast charging Yes, 18 W Yes Yes, 30 W Warp Charge Yes, 45 W Colors Gold, Space Grey, Silver, Midnight Green Aurora, Amber Sunrise, Breathing Crystal, Black, Pearl White Mirror Grey, Almond, Nebula Blue Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, Aura Blue Prices in India Starts at Rs 99,900 Starting at Rs 71,990 Starts at Rs 48,999 Starts at Rs 79,999

From what we can make out from this comparison is that the iPhone 11 should shake things up with its new Super Retina XDR display which has the highest Pixel density on any Apple device. However, it and the Note 10 Plus and Huawei P30 Pro lack the buttery smooth 90 Hz display offered by OnePlus 7 Pro at nearly half the price. Comparing cameras we see that the iPhone 11 Pro does indeed hold up against the Note 10 Plus and OnePlus 7 Pro, but lags behind the P30 Pro which, in addition to the wide variety of camera options, offers 5X optical zoom. Processor-wise, Apple has said that the A13 SoC will absolutely run-over the Snapdragon 855 and Kirin 980 SoCs found on the competition. We will have to test the devices out to give a final verdict.

Compared to last year, Apple has taken quite a big giant leap although not as big as the jump to the iPhone X. With few hardware improvements on the outside and inside, it would be interesting to see how the iPhone 11 Pro shapes up in the coming weeks against the competition. Stay tuned for a full review of the device.

