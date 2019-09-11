tech2 News Staff

Apple at its Special Event today announced its brand-new range of iPhones. The new series gets a new naming moniker with the brand new Pro branding. So there’s now an iPhone 11, an iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The iPhone 11 features 6.1-inch all-screen Liquid Retina display, a dual-camera setup and is technically the spiritual successor to the iPhone XR, even though the XR will continue to remain on sale globally. The iPhone 11 will be available in 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB models and will be available in purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT(RED) starting at Rs 64,900 and will go on sale from 27 September in India.

The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are the spiritual successors to the iPhone XS and XS Max and pack in the new A13 SoC along with a triple rear camera setup. The 11 Pro features a 5.8-inch display while the 11 Pro Max features a 6.5-inch display.

The iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available in 64 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB models in midnight green, Space Gray, silver and gold starting at Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,09,900 respectively.

All three phones come with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

“iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are the most powerful and advanced smartphones we have ever made. They are packed with sophisticated technology that pros can count on to get their work done, and for anyone who wants the very best device made, even if they are not a pro,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “iPhone 11 Pro has the first triple-camera system in iPhone and is far and away the best camera we’ve ever made, it provides our customers with great range of creative control and advanced photo and video editing features in iOS 13. The Super Retina XDR is the brightest and most advanced display in iPhone and the A13 Bionic chip sets a new bar for smartphone performance and power efficiency.”

