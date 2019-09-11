Wednesday, September 11, 2019Back to
It's a Philips Shaver... It's a gas burner... No, it's the iPhone 11 Pro camera system

Here are some of the most hilarious iPhone memes we woke up to today!


tech2 News StaffSep 11, 2019 10:03:38 IST

At an event in California last night, Apple launched three new iPhones as expected, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are Apple's first smartphones to feature a triple camera setup. While the 12 MP triple camera setup seems quite exciting, but the aesthetics of the camera setup is being questioned, especially by Twitter. Some say it looks like a spider face, some call it a fidget spinner, and some can see a gas burner in there.

iPhone 11 Pro. Image: Apple

If you use the iPhone 11 Pro Max, you Schwarzenegger bro!

Some people just can not get over their kidney jokes :/

Would you rob for the new iPhones? Because this dude is all set to go!

The Sam Fisher reference though!

iPhone 11 Pro Max with burner support?

Who is going to argue with that?

Apple is just trying to roll with the trend!

Prince: Kids, welcome to 'How to be cool 101'
iPhone 11 Pro Max: *quickly takes notes*

Yikes!

That's nuts!

This is somehow very apt

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max: Quick recap

The iPhone 11 smartphones are powered by Apple’s homegrown A13 Bionic chip that claims to house the world’s fastest smartphone CPU and GPU. Among the three models, the iPhone 11 sports a dual-camera system on the rear whereas the iPhone 11 Pro lineup has a triple-camera system on the rear.

The iPhone 11 is an upgrade to the previous iPhone XR with better hardware, camera, and battery. It’s the same in the case of the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max that are upgrades to the iPhone XS and XS Max.

Another area where the regular iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro series differs is the camera system. On the iPhone 11, you will find a dual-camera system sporting a regular and ultra-wide 12 MP sensors. The iPhone 11 Pro series have a triple-camera system on the rear that has an additional 12 MP telephoto sensor.

All the three devices will go on sale from 27 September in India.

Complete details about all three iPhones' pricings, and availability, here.

