tech2 News Staff

At an event in California last night, Apple launched three new iPhones as expected, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are Apple's first smartphones to feature a triple camera setup. While the 12 MP triple camera setup seems quite exciting, but the aesthetics of the camera setup is being questioned, especially by Twitter. Some say it looks like a spider face, some call it a fidget spinner, and some can see a gas burner in there.

Here are some of the most hilarious iPhone memes we woke up to today! Leaving them all right here:

If you use the iPhone 11 Pro Max, you Schwarzenegger bro!

This is what u look like if u take a picture with iphone 11 pro max #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/7hREGj9wZS — BestGaws | @JxrgeEc (@iBestGaws) September 10, 2019

Some people just can not get over their kidney jokes :/

1)Before buying an iPhone 11 pro Max

2)After buying an iPhone 11 pro Max#AppleEvent #iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/RVZiFUPmvF — Rushi (@rushi23451) September 10, 2019

Would you rob for the new iPhones? Because this dude is all set to go!

iphone 11 pro max is $1099??

lemme get my shoes pic.twitter.com/tFbGvkMZ5V — klaus? (@nickisodd) September 10, 2019

The Sam Fisher reference though!

If the iPhone 11 Pro Max was a person #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/SDEJCGRPkZ — Saurav Shrestha ⚡️ (@realsshrestha) September 10, 2019

iPhone 11 Pro Max with burner support?

The iPhone 11 Pro is also for professional chefs haha#AppleEvent#iPhone pic.twitter.com/yjLsaxDm2r — Tlg Nórgenberg#UK #FBPE (@Tolga_Norgenber) September 10, 2019

Who is going to argue with that?

iPhone 11 Pro cameras straight up look like Philips Shaver!#AppleEvent #iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/gMDFwI9JkB — Rahul singh (@Rahulsingh_fact) September 10, 2019

Apple is just trying to roll with the trend!

iphone 11 pro cameras vs bowling ball holes. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/OyM8NONaHl — Abtin (@Abtiiiiin) September 10, 2019

Prince: Kids, welcome to 'How to be cool 101'

iPhone 11 Pro Max: *quickly takes notes*

iPhone 11 Pro cameras look sick pic.twitter.com/emHDt4bpE2 — alfred (@alfredwkng) September 10, 2019

Yikes!

The iPhone 11 pro max looks like a spider's face at the back with all those cameras. pic.twitter.com/RTZRCxiXkn — Robbie Ramos (@RobbieRXXX) September 10, 2019

That's nuts!

This is somehow very apt

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max: Quick recap

The iPhone 11 smartphones are powered by Apple’s homegrown A13 Bionic chip that claims to house the world’s fastest smartphone CPU and GPU. Among the three models, the iPhone 11 sports a dual-camera system on the rear whereas the iPhone 11 Pro lineup has a triple-camera system on the rear.

The iPhone 11 is an upgrade to the previous iPhone XR with better hardware, camera, and battery. It’s the same in the case of the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max that are upgrades to the iPhone XS and XS Max.

Another area where the regular iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro series differs is the camera system. On the iPhone 11, you will find a dual-camera system sporting a regular and ultra-wide 12 MP sensors. The iPhone 11 Pro series have a triple-camera system on the rear that has an additional 12 MP telephoto sensor.

All the three devices will go on sale from 27 September in India.

Complete details about all three iPhones' pricings, and availability, here.

Also read:

Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: New iPhones announced

Apple Watch Series 5 announced with always-on display, GPS starting at Rs 40,900

iPhone 11 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Note 10 Plus vs Huawei P30 Pro: The battle of the flagships

Apple TV Plus announced in India at Rs 99 per month; Apple Arcade pricing out

Apple launches new 10.2-inch iPad with Smart Keyboard support, starting from Rs 29,990

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.