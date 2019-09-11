Wednesday, September 11, 2019Back to
Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: New iPhones announced

The Apple iPhone 11 starts at a price of Rs 64,900 and it will be available in India from 27 September


tech2 News StaffSep 11, 2019 02:11:30 IST

At the Apple Special Event, the Cupertino company announced several devices including three new iPhones including the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. All the three devices will go on sale from 27 September in India.

Apple iPhone 11 colour variants. Image: Apple.

The iPhone 11 smartphones are powered by Apple’s homegrown A13 Bionic chip that claims to house the world’s fastest smartphone CPU and GPU. Among the three models, the iPhone 11 sports a dual-camera system on the rear whereas the iPhone 11 Pro lineup has a triple-camera system on the rear.

The iPhone 11 is an upgrade to the previous iPhone XR with better hardware, camera, and battery. It’s the same in the case of the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max that are upgrades to the iPhone XS and XS Max.

Another area where the regular iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro series differs is the camera system. On the iPhone 11, you will find a dual-camera system sporting a regular and ultra-wide 12 MP sensors. The iPhone 11 Pro series have a triple-camera system on the rear that has an additional 12 MP telephoto sensor.

Here’s a more detailed comparison of all the specifications between the three Apple iPhone 11 models.

Smartphone Apple iPhone 11 Apple iPhone 11 Pro Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
Display Size (inch) 6.1 5.8 6.5
828 x 1792 1125 x 2436 1242 x 2688
Display Type IPS LCD OLED OLED
Processor Apple A13 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic
RAM 4 GB 6 GB 6 GB
IP Rating IP68 dust/water resistant IP68 dust/water resistant IP68 dust/water resistant
On-Board Memory 64/128/512 GB 64/256/512 GB 64/256/512 GB
Primary camera 12 MP, f/1.8 (primary) and 12 MP, f/2.4 (ultra-wide) 12 MP, f/1.8 (primary), 12 MP, f/2.0 (telephoto), and 12 MP, f/2.4 (ultra-wide) 12 MP, f/1.8 (primary), 12 MP, f/2.0 (telephoto), and 12 MP, f/2.4 (ultra-wide)
Camera Array Dual Triple Triple
Front Camera 12 MP, ToF 3D camera 12 MP, ToF 3D camera 12 MP, ToF 3D camera
Video Capture 2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps 2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps 2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps
Flash Quad-LED dual-tone Quad-LED dual-tone Quad-LED dual-tone
OS Version iOS 13 iOS 13 iOS 13
Battery (mAh) 3,110 3,190 3,190
Fast charging Yes Yes Yes
Colors Black, Red, Yellow, Blue, Coral, White Space Grey, Silver, Gold, Midnight Green Space Grey, Silver, Gold, Midnight Green
Prices in India Starts at Rs 64,900 Starts at Rs 99,900 Starts Rs 1,09,900

The iPhone 11 starts at Rs 64,900 (64 GB); the iPhone 11 Pro starts at a whopping Rs 99,900 (64 GB); and the iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,09,900 (64 GB). Apple hasn’t revealed the specific Indian prices for different configurations yet. We will be updating the copy as soon as the company makes the announcement.

