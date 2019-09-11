Wednesday, September 11, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple Watch Series 5 announced with always-on display, GPS starting at Rs 40,900

Apple says the Watch Series 5 manages to deliver up to 18 hours of battery despite the always-on display.


tech2 News StaffSep 11, 2019 02:42:31 IST

Apple has officially taken the wraps off its latest smartwatch which is the Apple Watch Series 5 alongside the iPhone 11-series. Building on the impressive Series 4 from last year, this time around Apple has made a few more changes to its wearable device, key among them being an always-on display which arrives for the first time on an Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Series 5 is priced at Rs 40,900 for the GPS model while the  GPS + Cellular model will set you back to Rs 49,900.

Apple Watch Series 5 announced with always-on display, GPS starting at Rs 40,900

Apple Watch Series 5.

Apple Watch Series 5 specs

In terms of design, the Series 5 is almost identical to the Series 4 with the same Retina display which stretches from end-to-end giving a near bezel-less design. However, this time around Apple has introduced new titanium and ceramic cases as well. The smartwatch also comes with new watch faces, workout modes and now also includes a compass.

The always-on display means that you will not have to raise to wake up the screen. Apple has said that the Watch Series 5 still manages to deliver up to 18 hours of battery thanks to LTPO technology that dynamically adjusts refresh rate from 60 Hz to 1 Hz for the purpose of conserving power. The Series 5 offers an international emergency calling feature in over 150 countries globally which can be activated by pressing the side button.

It takes the ECG heart monitor from the Series 4 along with the second-generation optical heart sensor, and the fall detection feature. The Apple Watch Series 5 is powered by the 64-bit dual-core S5 processor.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Apple

iPhone 11 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Note 10 Plus vs Huawei P30 Pro: The battle of the flagships

Sep 11, 2019
iPhone 11 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Note 10 Plus vs Huawei P30 Pro: The battle of the flagships
Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: New iPhones announced

iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: New iPhones announced

Sep 11, 2019
Apple iPhone 11 launch highlights: iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max to be priced starting at Rs 99,900

Apple

Apple iPhone 11 launch highlights: iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max to be priced starting at Rs 99,900

Sep 10, 2019
Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max pricing leaked; could start from $749

Apple

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max pricing leaked; could start from $749

Sep 10, 2019
Apple iPhone launch today: Here's when and where to watch the event LIVE

iPhone

Apple iPhone launch today: Here's when and where to watch the event LIVE

Sep 10, 2019
Apple iPhone 11 series may not support two-way charging technology: Report

Apple

Apple iPhone 11 series may not support two-way charging technology: Report

Sep 10, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019