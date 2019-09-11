tech2 News Staff

Apple announced its new seventh generation iPad with a bigger display, a full-sized Smart Keyboard and more.

The new iPad gets a 10.2-inch Retina Display and will now run Apple’s iPad OS that has been built from scratch for its tablets. While the tablet has a similar design to the older model, Apple has managed to manufacture it using 100 percent recycled aluminium.

Inside, there’s an older A10 Fusion chipset, support for Gigabit-class LTE connectivity.

Available in silver, Space Grey and gold, the new 10.2-inch iPad will go on sale starting in India starting from Rs 29,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 40,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

India pricing for the Smart Keyboard has not been revealed.

The new iPad is available to order starting today in the US and more than 25 other countries and regions. iPad will be available in stores in those countries and in India from September 30.

“The new iPad packs even more value into our most popular and affordable iPad model featuring a bigger 10.2-inch Retina display, support for Apple Pencil and for the first time, the full-size Smart Keyboard,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing. “The new iPad was built to run iPadOS, which introduces powerful new ways to multitask, manage and mark up documents, use Apple Pencil and view more information at a glance on a redesigned Home screen. This new iPad with iPadOS takes everything people love about our most popular iPad and makes it even better for creating, learning, working and playing.”

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.