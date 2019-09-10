tech2 News Staff

At Apple’s Special Event, Apple finally announced the pricing to some much-awaited services. Apple gave us our first glimpse of the new services back at WWDC 2019 and today, they have finally announced the plans and pricing.

Apple TV+ plan and pricing

Apple TV+ will be available to users in India starting 1 November and will be available to users at just Rs 99 per month.

Apple TV+ will be available via the Apple TV app and will also offer a seven-day free trial starting from November 1. The subscription will automatically renew at INR 99 per month at the end of the seven-day free trial.

Apple TV+ will also be available on the Apple TV app on select 2018, 2019 and newer Samsung smart TVs, and on Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony and VIZIO platforms in the future.

“With Apple TV+, we are presenting all-original stories from the best, brightest and most creative minds, and we know viewers will find their new favourite show or movie on our service,” said Zack Van Amburg, Apple's head of Worldwide Video. “Each Apple TV+ original offers its own unique story, fresh perspective and powerful message — all meant to entertain, connect and inspire cultural conversations.”

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is Apple’s gaming service that gets you access to the massive library of not just the usual games from the App Store, but special titles from the biggest names in gaming that will be exclusive to the Apple Arcade as well.

At the launch event, Apple showcased three original gaming titles from developers like Konami, Capcom and Annapurna Games. Annapurna Games announced its brand new Sayonara Wild Hearts, while Capcom showcased its upcoming Shinsekai game at the event.

Arcade will be available from $4.99 per month in the US with the 1-month free trial.

