Apple iPhone 11 lineup, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, iPad, iOS 13.1 India availability

Apple iPhone 11 lineup will be available for purchase in stores from 27 September in India.


tech2 News StaffSep 11, 2019 10:00:08 IST

Apple launched a series of devices at the annual event yesterday including the iPhone 11 lineup, 7th gen iPad, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple TV+ service, Apple Arcade, iOS 13, iPadOS and even a bunch of games. The launches are scattered over the next few weeks, and since we're all looking forward to the updates, here's when everything will be available in India.

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max India availability

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available for purchase in India starting 27 September. iPhone 11 will be available in Purple, Green, Yellow, Black, White and PRODUCT(RED) starting at Rs 64,900.

The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are the spiritual successors to the iPhone XS and XS Max and pack in the new A13 SoC along with a triple rear camera setup.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available at a starting price of Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,09,900 in Midnight Green, Space Grey, Silver and Gold colour variants. The two phones will come in 64 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB internal storage options.

(Also read: Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: New iPhones announced

iPhone 11 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Note 10 Plus vs Huawei P30 Pro: The battle of the flagships)

Apple Watch Series 5 India availability

The newly launched Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) is priced at Rs 40,900 and Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) pricing starts at Rs 49,900. The smartwatches will be available for sale from Apple authorised resellers in the country, but no official sale date for India is out yet.

apple watch series 51280

Apple Watch Series 4 features Retina display which stretches from end-to-end giving a near bezel-less design.

Apple Watch Series 3 is still in production and will cost you Rs 20,900 for the GPS model and Rs 29,900 for the cellular one.

iPad India availability

This is the seventh generation of iPad that Apple launched this time. It is priced at Rs 29,900 for the base Wi-Fi model, and as for the Wi-Fi + Cellular one, it will cost you Rs 40,900.

Apple_New-iPad_New-Seventh-Generation1280

The new iPad gets a 10.2-inch Retina Display and will now run Apple’s iPad OS that has been built from scratch for its tablets.

It is available in silver, space grey and gold finishes and offers 32 GB and 128 GB internal storage options. It will be available for purchase in stores in India from 30 September.

iPadOS, iOS 13.1, macOS Catalina and WatchOS 6 India availability

The ioS 13.1 will be available for iPhone 6s and later phones from 19 September. As for watchOS 6, it will be available for Apple Watch Series 3 and later from that same day (19 September). The older series Apple Watch Series 1 and 2 will also get this update later on but no date has been given out yet.

For iPadOS, users can update their devices with the new operating system starting 30 September. The devices that will get this update are the iPad Air 2 and later, all iPad Pro models, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 4 and later.

macOS Catalina will be available in October this year but no specific date has been assigned to it yet.

Apple TV+ India availability

The Apple streaming service, Apple TV+ will debut in India from 1 November at a subscription cost of Rs 99 per month. Viewers will also have an option to get one week's free trial to experience the service. After the seven-day free trial, the subscription will automatically renew with a monthly Rs 99 charge. There is no commitment needed and the service can be cancelled at any time.

Apple-tv-plus-1280

Apple TV+ will be available via the Apple TV app and will also offer a seven-day free trial starting from November 1.

This service will be available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, Apple TV (3rd generation), iPod touch and Mac. To get the Apple TV+ service, subscribers need to have iOS 12.3 or later, tvOS 12.3 or later and macOS Catalina on their devices. Apple TV+ will also be available on the Apple TV app on select 2018, 2019 and newer Samsung smart TVs, and on Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony and VIZIO platforms in the future.

People who purchase any new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch will get the Apple TV+ service free of cost for one year, starting 10 September. After the official launch of the service on 1 November, they can activate their one-year free subscription.

Apple Arcade India availability

Apple Arcade will be available on the Apple Store at a price of Rs 99 per month and will be available starting 19 September in India.

Apple arcade

Apple Arcade is Apple’s gaming service that gets you access to the massive library of not just the usual games from the App Store, but special titles from the biggest names in gaming.

The company will also give an option of a one-month free trial, after which it will automatically renew at Rs 99 per month.

