Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro series ditches 3D Touch in favour of Haptic Touch

Apple has officially dropped the 3D Touch feature in its latest 2019 iPhones.


tech2 News StaffSep 11, 2019 15:50:17 IST

Last year Apple introduced a Haptic Touch feature on the iPhone XR, which substituted for the 3D Touch functionality that was seen on its higher-end brethen, the XS and XS Max. Now, in the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro series, the Haptic Touch feature has been expanded to the entire lineup.

During the launch event last night, Apple executives on stage mentioned Haptic Touch as one of the new features on the devices. As pointed out by MacRumorsHaptic Touch is also listed as one of the features on the technical specifications page for each of the new iPhones device. This means Apple has officially dropped the 3D Touch feature in its latest iPhones.

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro series ditches 3D Touch in favour of Haptic Touch

Apple iPhone 11 Pro. Image: Apple

In many ways, Haptic Touch is similar to 3D Touch, but it's not quite the same. We have already seen iPads use Haptic Touch and many other Android devices. The difference between Haptic Touch and 3D Touch is essentially based on the force of the touch. While the latter is more of a pressure-sensitive pop, Haptic Touch is a long press paired with an electric feedback when you press.

Also, on 3D Touch, iPhone users got multiple levels of responsiveness due to the pressure sensitivity, which you will not see with the Haptic Touch feature.

While new iPhone users won't find anything missing from the device, regular iPhone users may miss the feature a little due to the dynamic responsiveness 3D Touch offered.

Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: New iPhones announced

iPhone 11 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Note 10 Plus vs Huawei P30 Pro: The battle of the flagships

Apple TV Plus announced in India at Rs 99 per month; Apple Arcade pricing out

Apple launches new 10.2-inch iPad with Smart Keyboard support, starting from Rs 29,990

Apple TV Plus vs Netflix vs Hotstar vs Amazon Prime Video: Which one's the best value?

It's a Philips shaver... it's a gas burner... no, it's the iPhone 11 Pro camera system

Apple Watch Series 5 announced with always-on display, GPS starting at Rs 40,900

Apple iPhone 11 lineup, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, iPad, iOS 13.1 India availability

Apple's aggressive TV Plus, Arcade pricing shows that it's finally reacting to market forces

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


